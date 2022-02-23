Spotify's first "bookcast" features Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Spotify on Wednesday debuted its first "bookcast" — an audio experience that blends story narration with with original music and sound. The premier bookcast features Dolly Parton and James Patterson, who together reimagined their book "Run, Rose, Run" in the new format.

Why it matters: The deal shows that Spotify can still ink major celebrity creator partnerships, despite drama over the past month about the way it moderates content on its platform.

Details: The new bookcast combines Parton and Patterson's co-authored fiction novel with an original soundtrack written, produced and recorded by Parton.

It will be available for free exclusively on Spotify, with multiple episodes released weekly, according to a statement.

Despite Spotify's recent foray into audiobooks, the format is closer to the listener experience of a podcast, rather than an audiobook.

Deal terms were not disclosed.

What they're saying: "James and I hope that listeners will be able to feel the connection between the book and the album as we work to bring this story and these characters to life, as only two storytellers can," Parton said in a statement.

Patterson, who is one of the best-selling authors in the world, said he is "grateful that Spotify has given us the opportunity to bring listeners a new experience of the book and album.”

What's next: Parton will release a "Run, Rose, Run" soundtrack on March 4, following the bookcast premier.