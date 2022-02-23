Sign up for our daily briefing

Spotify's first "bookcast" features Dolly Parton and James Patterson

Sara Fischer

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 24: Dolly Parton performs at the 2021 Kiss Breast Cancer Goodbye Concert at CMA Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 24, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Spotify on Wednesday debuted its first "bookcast" — an audio experience that blends story narration with with original music and sound. The premier bookcast features Dolly Parton and James Patterson, who together reimagined their book "Run, Rose, Run" in the new format.

Why it matters: The deal shows that Spotify can still ink major celebrity creator partnerships, despite drama over the past month about the way it moderates content on its platform.

Details: The new bookcast combines Parton and Patterson's co-authored fiction novel with an original soundtrack written, produced and recorded by Parton.

  • It will be available for free exclusively on Spotify, with multiple episodes released weekly, according to a statement.
  • Despite Spotify's recent foray into audiobooks, the format is closer to the listener experience of a podcast, rather than an audiobook.
  • Deal terms were not disclosed.

What they're saying: "James and I hope that listeners will be able to feel the connection between the book and the album as we work to bring this story and these characters to life, as only two storytellers can," Parton said in a statement.

  • Patterson, who is one of the best-selling authors in the world, said he is "grateful that Spotify has given us the opportunity to bring listeners a new experience of the book and album.”

What's next: Parton will release a "Run, Rose, Run" soundtrack on March 4, following the bookcast premier.

Andrew Freedman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

How the Russia-Ukraine crisis will affect U.S. energy prices

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The Russian government's moves to redraw the map of Ukraine, while threatening to conduct a wider and more devastating invasion, is already impacting turbulent energy markets.

Why it matters: The clearest way Americans will feel the price of the conflict may be in the form of energy costs, especially the price of gas at the pump.

Andrew SolenderShawna Chen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pentagon approves National Guard deployment ahead of D.C. trucker protest

National Guard troops make their way to buses outside the D.C. Armory after ending their mission in Washington on May 24, 2021. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

The Department of Defense approved the deployment of about 700 unarmed D.C. National Guard troops ahead of potential trucker protests timed around next week's State of the Union address, AP reports.

Driving the news: The Capitol riot has left officials wary of miscalculating security risks. The National Guard members will help with traffic control, the Pentagon said.

Erica Pandey, author of What's Next
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Big Tech bets big on offices

Tech companies were among the first to send workers home, and they're likely to have vast numbers of jobs that can be done fully remotely — but they're still betting that offices will be the future.

Stunning stat: Tech companies held 36 of the 100 biggest office leases in 2021, up from 18 in 2020, per a new CBRE analysis.

