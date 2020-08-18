Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Neymar will play arguably the most important soccer match of his life today — in an empty stadium in Lisbon, Portugal.
The state of play: Millions will watch on TV as the 28-year-old megastar tries to send PSG past RB Leipzig and into the club's first Champions League final, rewriting his narrative and adding to his legacy in the process.
- But no fans will be in attendance — a surreal environment for the kind of game that Neymar, and all athletes, dream about as children.
Why it matters: Whether it's the Champions League semifinals, the NBA/NHL Finals, the World Series or the Super Bowl, career-defining moments are going to look a lot different for the foreseeable future.
- The iconic performances that inspire documentaries will still be broadcast in real-time and preserved forever on video and in photos.
- But the absence of fans changes how they're ultimately remembered.
The backdrop: When Neymar left Barcelona in 2017 and signed a record-breaking deal with PSG, the plan was to step out of Lionel Messi's shadow, win a Ballon d'Or, and be recognized as the best player in the world.
- That hasn't happened. Since arriving in Paris, not only has Neymar not won a Ballon d'Or, he's faded from contention.
- "[T]here is a sense that, when we look back on Neymar's career, we will see the flash, the glamour, the extravagance, and little or nothing more: all style, no substance; a generational talent not quite fulfilled," NYT's Rory Smith wrote back in February.
- A Champions League title would help change the narrative and alter the trajectory of the Brazilian's still-young career.
The bottom line: Greatness in sports is determined largely by context. The roar of the crowd, the energy in the building — it sets the stage for mere humans to become immortal.
- Without fans in the stands, some of that magic is lost. And, whether you're an athlete competing or a fan watching from home, meaning is harder to find.