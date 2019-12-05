When a sports team is a media investment

Cohen wrote a letter to his investors about how “it has always been a dream of mine to be a majority owner of a Major League Baseball franchise.”

Meanwhile, English soccer team Manchester City is much more valuable, and a very rare example of a franchise being valued on economic fundamentals rather than sentiment and ego.

Driving the news: Silver Lake, a Silicon Valley private equity fund, has just invested $500 million into the team's parent company as part of a huge secular bet on the future of technology, media and entertainment.

Silver Lake's investment values City Football Group — which also owns teams in New York, Melbourne, and five other cities — at $4.8 billion.

values City Football Group — which also owns teams in New York, Melbourne, and five other cities — at $4.8 billion. The thesis is that Manchester City's on-pitch success can be replicated across the world, scaling everything from its manager's tactics to its expertise in sports medicine and its well-respected player development schemes.

is that Manchester City's on-pitch success can be replicated across the world, scaling everything from its manager's tactics to its expertise in sports medicine and its well-respected player development schemes. Egon Durban, the man who orchestrated the deal, was rewarded by being appointed co-CEO of Silver Lake. Expect more media deals from a group that has already invested in mixed martial arts behemoth UFC and talent agency Endeavor, which bought the Miss Universe pageant from Donald Trump in 2015.

Our thought bubble, from Axios Sports editor Kendall Baker: "CFG is at the apex of what it means to be a 21st century sports business — a mixture of sports, entertainment, media and digital technology."

"It is for this reason that Silver Lake has invested a half-billion dollars in what was once a soccer club with historic roots in the working class communities of east Manchester, but is now a global entertainment business."

