When sports and financial markets collide

Thanks largely to the legalization of betting, there's growing interest and media coverage around the intersection between sports and the financial markets.

Driving the news: Roundhill Investments launched a sports betting ETF called BETZ in June, and last month it surpassed $100 million in assets under management.

  • BETZ is comprised of 37 stocks, with PointsBet, William Hill, DraftKings and Penn National Gaming representing its largest holdings.
  • Roundhill also has an ETF called NERD that's centered around esports — another emerging sports-related sector that's attracted the attention of investors.

The big picture: Sportico created the JohnWallStreet Sports Stock Index to serve as a measuring stick for the growth of the domestic sports industry. The index is comprised 40 publicly traded companies that Sportico feels best reflect the greater state of professional sports. They are:

  • 1–10: Amazon ($1.75 trillion market cap); Disney ($217B); AT&T ($212.6B); Comcast ($197.9B); Nike ($151.4B); Activision ($65B); Adidas ($57.5B); EA Sports ($41.1B); Bell Canada ($38.3B); EBAY ($37.7B)
  • 11–20: Flutter ($24.4B); Rogers Corp ($21.2B); Take Two Interactive ($19.3B); ViacomCBS ($16B); Fox ($15B); DraftKings ($13.1B); Puma ($11.8B); Live Nation ($10.2B); Liberty Formula One ($8B), Aramark ($5.9B)
  • 21–30: Churchill Downs ($5.9B); Penn National Gaming ($5.2B); Under Armour ($4.4B); WWE ($3.5B); Manchester United ($2.5B); Scientific Games ($1.9B); William Hill ($1.9B); MSG Entertainment Corp. ($1.7B); Sinclair ($1.6B); PointsBet ($1.5B)
  • 31–40: Juventus ($1.2B); Liberty Braves Group ($989M); MSG Sports Corp. ($580M); RedBall ($577M); MSG Networks ($553M); Collectors Universe ($357M); The Score ($198M); Daktronics ($185M); Hall of Fame Resort ($182M); Dover Motorsports ($53M)

Why the real estate boom could keep going for years

Even after reaching all-time high average prices and sales numbers not seen since the height of the 2000s boom, the housing market still has lots of room to run, experts say.

What's happening: There were fears in late 2019 and early this year that price levels had outpaced income growth and become unsustainable — but record-low mortgage rates and promises by the Fed to keep U.S. interest rates at zero through at least 2023 have lit a new fire under the market.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 33,676,272 — Total deaths: 1,008,411 — Total recoveries: 23,419,066Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 7,191,349 — Total deaths: 206,005 — Total recoveries: 2,813,305 — Total tests: 103,155,189Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus' alarming impact on the body.
  4. Politics: 7 former FDA commissioners say Trump is undermining agency's credibility
  5. States: NYC's coronavirus positivity rate spikes to highest since June.
  6. Sports: Tennessee Titans close facility amid NFL's first coronavirus outbreak.
  7. World: U.K. beats previous record for new coronavirus cases.
  8. Work: United States of burnout — Asian American unemployment spikes amid pandemic
Trump's 2 chilling debate warnings

One of the few groups in America with anything to celebrate after last night's loud, ugly, rowdy presidential "debate" was the violent, far-right Proud Boys, after President Trump pointedly refused to condemn white supremacist groups.

Why it matters: This was a for-the-history-books moment in a debate that was mostly headache-inducing noise. Trump failed to condemn racist groups after four months when millions marched for racial justice in the country's largest wave of activism in half a century.

