Sports podcast company Blue Wire raises $5 million Series A

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Blue Wire, a sports podcast company, has raised $5 million in its series A round, founder Kevin Jones tell Axios.

Why it matters: The company, which focuses on long-form sports narrative podcasts, now hosts more than 140 podcasts with over 20 million downloads for the year. It has $1.5 million in 2020 revenue via sponsorship partnerships.

Details: The round is being led by Dot Capital, which led its $1.2 million seed round in February. Dot is being joined by Bettor Capital, Side Door Ventures and Forty5 Ventures.

  • "Kevin's been delivering over the past 10 months on everything he said he was going to deliver," says Joe Saviano, Managing Director at Dot Capital. "When someone does that, you reward them."

The money will be used to hire out an executive team and to bring on editorial talent. It's actively looking to fill COO and CMO roles.

  • Blue Wire is specifically focused on highlighting minority and female voices in sports.
  • 35% of its podcasters are people of color. Sports media and sports audio is predominantly white and male.
  • "I was inspired by Blue Wire's ambitions to deviate from the traditional sports media outlets," says Haley O'Shaughnessy, who joined Blue Wire from The Ringer and noted the company's emphasis on giving a platform to women in media.

The money will also be used to build out the company's studio and to finance the creation of a yearly slate of 8-10 original podcast series.

  • The company is working with the United Talent Agency to pitch some of its original long-form podcasts to be optioned for film and TV, including its hit original series American Prodigy, which Jones says has caught the attention of Hollywood studios and literary agents.

The bottom line: Sports audio as a whole is booming but there still isn't been a go-to place for most athletes, pro teams and sports media personalities to make and monetize their own high-quality audio content.

Go deeper

Fadel Allassan
25 mins ago - Health

FDA review confirms Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective

The Food and Drug Administration released detailed data on Tuesday showing Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine is safe and "highly effective" in preventing cases of the virus in adults.

Why it matters: It clears the way for the emergency authorization of a second coronavirus vaccine in the U.S. as soon as this week, making inoculation available to millions more Americans.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
54 mins ago - Economy & Business

The inequality is getting harder to ignore

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

As the frenzy in IPOs and the overall stock market continues, data show overall consumer confidence is languishing and concern about income inequality is rising.

Driving the news: A new survey from research and data firm CivicScience provided exclusively to Axios shows 78% of Americans are at least somewhat concerned about the rising level of inequality in the U.S. and 48% are very concerned.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenDion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden's "very, very, very dark winter"

President-elect Biden speaks in Wilmington last night. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

America got quite a respite yesterday from this bleak year: A woman of color became the first American to get the COVID vaccine; Democracy worked, as the Electoral College voted in 50 state capitals; And President-elect Biden called on the nation to "turn the page."

Yes, but: Biden is trying to prepare us for what incoming White House chief of staff Ron Klain told MSNBC's Rachel Maddow will be "a very, very, very dark winter," with "probably tens of thousands of deaths left before the end of the year."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow