In photos: Sports and Japanese American incarceration camps

Shoshana Gordon

Tosh Asano runs out of bounds during a football game at Heart Mountain prison camp in Wyoming, November 1943. Photo: Hikaru Iwasaki for War Relocation Authority via National Archives

Today marks the 80th anniversary of the Day of Remembrance, when President Franklin Roosevelt signed Executive Order 9066, which led to the forced removal and mass incarceration of about 120,000 Japanese Americans into 10 incarceration camps.

Why it matters: To pass the time and ease the trauma of incarceration, people of all ages and genders played sports and organized fitness classes, participating in everything from football and baseball to weight lifting and ice skating.

Of note: Two temporary detention centers, Santa Anita (near Los Angeles) and Tanforan (near San Francisco), were former racetracks.

Girls playing volleyball at Manzanar incarceration camp. Photo: Ansel Adams for WRA via Library of Congress
An elderly man plays a game of Shogi, similar to chess, at Heart Mountain in January 1943. Photo: Tom Parker for WRA via National Archives
Kids ice skating at Heart Mountain in January 1943. The original caption describes the central boy as a “former Californian” on his third try learning the sport. Photo: Tom Parker for WRA via National Archives
Weight lifting class at Heart Mountain in September 1942. 250 students enrolled during its first week. Photo: Tom Parker for WRA via National Archives
Florence Kuwata practices with her batons at Manzanar. Photo: Ansel Adams for WRA via Library of Congress
A basketball game between the Heart Mountain and Powell High School girls' teams in March 1943. Heart Mountain won 32-24. Photo: Hikaru Iwasaki for WRA via National Archives
Baseball players huddle at Manzanar in July 1942. The original caption notes “baseball is very popular with 80 teams having been formed to date.” Photo: Dorothea Lange for WRA via National Archives
A wrestling tournament on Thanksgiving Day, 1942, at the Gila River incarceration camp in Rivers, Ariz. Photo: Francis Stewart for WRA via National Archives
A former tournament runner-up in California practices his swing at Topaz detention center in Utah in October 1942. Photo: Tom Parker for WRA via National Archives
Girls stretching in the Heart Mountain gym in November 1943. Photo: Hikaru Iwasaki for WRA via National Archives
Henry Yamashiro watches Tad Horita pitch a game of horseshoes at Topaz in March 1943. Photo: Francis Stewart for WRA via National Archives
Judo classes were held every afternoon and evening at Rohwer incarceration camp in McGehee, Ark. Photo: Tom Parker for WRA via National Archives
Fifth and sixth graders exercising on the elementary school grounds at Jerome incarceration camp in Dermott, Ark. Photo: National Archives

Olympics dashboard

Silver medalists Team United States celebrate during the Team Event flower ceremony. Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images

⛸️ US Skaters file appeal to get silver medals from team competition

📃 How the system failed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

❄️ The Winter Olympics' COVID strategy worked pretty well

🥽 Giving the VR Olympics another chance

📸 In photos: Beijing Winter Olympics Day 15 highlights

Harris warns Russia of "unprecedented economic costs" if it invades

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the 58th Security Conference in Bavaria, Munich on February 19, 2022. Photo: Tobias Hase/picture alliance via Getty Images

Vice President Kamala Harris warned Russia on Saturday that it would face "unprecedented economic costs" if it invades Ukraine.

Driving the news: "Let me be clear, I can say with absolute certainty: If Russia further invades Ukraine, the United States, together with our allies and partners, will impose significant, and unprecedented economic costs," Harris said at the annual Munich Security Conference.

The Winter Olympics' COVID strategy worked pretty well

Healthcare workers are seen during women's 3000m speed skating race during the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Valery Sharifulin\TASS via Getty Images

Daily testing, a barricade between the Olympic village and surrounding Beijing and strict rules prohibiting entry and exit from the "closed loop" have defined the Winter Olympics as officials tried to keep COVID out at all costs.

By the numbers: As of Saturday, 436 athletes, coaches and stakeholders had tested positive for COVID-19 out of 1.7 million tests conducted since Jan. 23, according to the Beijing Organizing Committee for the Olympic Games.

