Sports fans are returning to stadiums

Photo: Jamie Squire/Getty Images

After months of empty stadiums, the ancient practice of attending in-person sporting events is coming back — and in a hurry.

Driving the news: Sporting Kansas City became the second MLS team to play in front of fans on Tuesday, joining FC Dallas, which played its first home game in front of a reported 2,912 people two weeks ago.

And of course, the floodgates are set to open on Sept. 10, when multiple NFL teams kick off their seasons in front of limited-capacity crowds.

What they're saying: "The question everyone wants to know the answer to: Is it safe? The answer, unfortunately, isn't easy to determine," writes Neil deMause on his blog, "Field of Schemes."

  • "Will you get sick from COVID by going to an NFL game...? Probably not."
  • "But in epidemiology, what's important isn't whether you get sick but rather whether somebody gets sick."
  • "Really the question, then, is less 'Is it safe to go to an NFL game in the middle of a pandemic?' than 'Is it safe for a nation in the middle of a pandemic to allow people to go to NFL games?'
  • "The only way to know for sure is to do a huge experiment, with human subjects — and for better or for worse, that's what we're about to get."

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The University of Alabama reported 531 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students, faculty and staff since in-person classes resumed on Aug. 19.

By the numbers: Over 178,000 people have died from COVID-19 and more than 5.7 million have tested positive for the virus in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. Nearly 2 million have recovered.

Better testing can fight more than the pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New coronavirus diagnostics could eventually enable near-constant testing — and herald a future where even common infections no longer go undiagnosed.

Why it matters: Rapid testing could be especially important during the winter, when it will become vital to quickly distinguish between an ordinary cold or flu and a new disease like COVID-19.

The newest C-suite job is chief medical officer

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

There's a hot new executive position at big companies: chief medical officer.

Why it matters: The coronavirus exposed a slew of vulnerabilities within our society, and one of them was the inability of large corporations to protect workers. Now, many firms are putting physicians in their C-suites to address some of those problems.

