Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Betting operators target outcomes of 2020 election

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Photos: Brian Blanco/Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

While legal wagers on the election aren't offered through U.S. sportsbooks, betting operators have launched free contests to drive sign ups and engagement.

Driving the news: DraftKings' $100,000 pool has attracted nearly 400,000 entries, and those who pick the winner overall and in 11 states have a chance to win.

  • FanDuel's "Bet The Ballot" contest asks, "Who will win the U.S. presidency? (Joe Biden: -175; Donald Trump, +138)," plus other questions like, "Will Trump win at least one state Hillary Clinton won in 2016?"

Meanwhile in Europe, it's legal to bet on the U.S. presidential election, and more than $1 billion is expected to be wagered, according to British betting firm GVC.

  • England-based Betfair has already seen $369 million worth of bets, with 50.6% of the money bet on Biden as of 3pm ET on Monday.
  • Action has also caught fire at offshore sportsbooks like Betonline.ag, which says the election has surpassed the Super Bowl in terms of dollars bet.

What to watch: Sports betting is on the ballot in three states: Maryland, Louisiana and South Dakota.

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
56 mins ago - Economy & Business

Companies and insiders are holding off on stock buybacks

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Top executives at big companies known as corporate insiders bought back shares of their own firms' stock at the second lowest rate in at least two years last month, even as speculators continued to buy the dip.

Why it matters: Insiders are typically bullish on their own company and buy when prices fall, but declined to do so after all three major U.S. stock indexes fell by at least 2% during the month, the second consecutive month of declines. (The Dow fell 6%, its worst monthly showing since March's historic drop.)

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Partisanship is a public health threat — CDC says people with coronavirus can vote in person.
  2. Health: Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at risk for severe illness.
  3. World: Restrictions grow across Europe as case count continues to mount.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenMargaret Talev
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Biden's plan to assert control

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

If news organizations declare Joe Biden the mathematical president-elect, he plans to address the nation as its new leader, even if President Trump continues to fight in court, advisers tell Axios.

Why it matters: Biden advisers learned the lesson of 2000, when Al Gore hung back while George W. Bush declared victory in that contested election, putting the Democrat on the defensive while Bush acted like the winner.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow