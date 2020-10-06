1 hour ago - Sports

Sports betting apps still have low awareness

Sports betting stocks have been some of the best performers on the market this year, with DraftKings shares up 466% and Barstool Sports-backed Penn National up 176%.

The state of play: A new survey from CivicScience, provided first to Axios, shows sports betting likely has a great deal of growth potential. But much of that may be baked into already-lofty shares prices.

What's happening: Despite a national advertising strategy by the sector's big names, users are only permitted to bet on sports through the apps in one of the 18 states plus Washington, D.C., that have set up fully operational legal sports betting.

  • The CivicScience survey shows a large number of people in those states are still unaware of the apps.

Yes, but: Penn National and DraftKings' shares have been battered in recent days after a report from Deutsche Bank that threw cold water on the growth potential for the sector, spotlighting Penn National as being afforded “far too much credit” by investors based on “a lot of unfounded expectations.”

  • Penn's stock has fallen 14% since the Oct. 1 note was released and Draft Kings has seen a 12% decline.
  • “There has been little to no incremental legislation that advanced the iCasino or sports betting agendas in the U.S.,” and even less to back expectations for a doubling of the total addressable market (TAM) for sports, Deutsche analysts argued in the report.

With awareness still this low in the states that do offer sports betting, the companies' may not need immediate incremental TAM expansion to continue a torrid pace of growth in the medium term.

  • And as Axios' Kendall Baker reports, four other states have passed bills legalizing sports betting this year but are not yet operational, and nine more states have pending legislation on the matter.

Michelle Obama on Trump's actions in office: "Yes, it is racist."

Michelle Obama is making her closing argument for Joe Biden this morning, arguing that President Trump has mismanaged the pandemic while "stoking fears about Black and Brown Americans."

The big picture: In a video message, the former first lady, who remains wildly popular in the Democratic party, testifies to Biden's personal qualities while sharply criticizing Trump's handling of the racial unrest that has been roiling the country. .

  • Trump is "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs… whipping up violence and intimidation," Obama said.
  • "So what the president is doing is, once again, patently false… it’s morally wrong… and yes, it is racist. But that doesn’t mean it won’t work." 

Why it matters: Michelle motivates voters across the Democratic party and was a cut above other speakers at the Democratic convention in August, generating 5 times as much social interaction than any other speaker, including former president Barack Obama, according to Axios' Neal Rothchild.

Flashback: In late August, Obama said that there was "systemic racism" coming from both the White House and elsewhere in the country, when she addressed the racial unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

What she's saying: On the pandemic, Obama said "it didn’t have to be like this," and claimed that "so many other countries aren’t experiencing this level of extended suffering and uncertainty."

  • She called Trump "a man who knew how deadly this virus is, but who lied to us, and told us it would just disappear… who, in the greatest crisis of our lifetimes, doubled down on division and resentment…"
Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 35,527,480 — Total deaths: 1,044,882 — Total recoveries: 24,783,272Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 a.m. ET: 7,459,102 — Total deaths: 210,196 — Total recoveries: 2,935,142 — Total tests: 108,831,227Map.
  3. Politics: Trump, still infected with the coronavirus, says: "Maybe I'm immune" — Biden "wasn't surprised Trump got coronavirus" — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  4. Health: CDC acknowledges airborne COVID-19 spreadThe coronavirus is in control.
  5. Business: Regal Cinemas to temporarily close all theatersMarkets are unfazed by Trump uncertainty — Long-term unemployment's V-shaped bounce.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
How the U.S. economy powered through Q3

The U.S. economy was resilient in the third quarter, with sales and growth powering higher despite the persistent coronavirus pandemic, increased uncertainty about the future and Congress' inability to pass another spending package to help struggling small businesses and unemployed workers.

Driving the news: Bank of America on Monday revised its third quarter growth forecast to 33%, up from 27%, and just below Goldman Sachs’ recently revised forecast for a 35% jump, up from 30%.

