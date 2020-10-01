2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Breaking down JPMorgan's record $920 million fine for "spoofing"

Felix Salmon, author of Capital

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Traders always aspire to "best execution" — if they're buying or selling a certain asset in the market, they want to get the best possible price. The problem is that high frequency traders (HFTs) make that extremely difficult.

Why it matters: One time-honored (yet illegal) tool for trying to outwit the HFTs is "spoofing." That's where a trader enters a series of fake orders that she has no intention of filling, to fool the HFTs about the supply and demand in the market.

Driving the news: JPMorgan has been fined $920 million for spoofing in commodity markets and Treasury bonds.

  • The CFTC, the lead agency levying the fine, calculated a curiously specific $172,034,790 as the amount that JPMorgan made from the spoofing, along with an equally specific "$311,737,008 in market losses." No indication was made of how those sums were arrived at.
  • The fine includes "restitution" of $205,992,102, to go into a "JPM Victim Compensation Settlement Fund." It's unclear who will ultimately receive that money, but it is certain to be sophisticated institutional investors who traded willingly at a given price.

Reality check: Spoofing might sometimes feel like a victimless crime, but it does deter institutions from trading, and therefore reduces liquidity and price discovery.

The bottom line: This fine is deliberately large to deter any other institutions from trying something similar. But so long as the HFT sharks are infesting the market waters, the big institutions are still going to be hesitant to swim freely.

Go deeper

Alayna Treene, author of Sneak Peek
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

House prepares to pass revised COVID relief bill as White House talks hit roadblock

Schumer and Pelosi. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The House is planning to move ahead Thursday with Democrats' revised $2.2 trillion coronavirus relief bill as 11th-hour negotiations with the White House continue.

The latest: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin spoke by phone at 1 p.m., following a 90-minute meeting on Capitol Hill Wednesday — the first in-person meeting between the two since August, when negotiations stalled. The two plan to speak again later this afternoon, according to a Pelosi aide.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

How equity became more attractive than debt

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

The prime example of something highly improbable that became conventional wisdom: The idea that both interest rates and inflation will remain near zero for well over a decade.

Why it matters: As Axios' Dan Primack writes, private equity firms (the polite rebranding of "leveraged buyouts") have historically bought companies and loaded them up with debt.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Felix Salmon, author of Capital
2 hours ago - World

When society faces the unprecedented

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Our febrile world is not normal.

The big picture: The precautions that we're taking against the spread of COVD-19; the way in which the president of the U.S. delights in violating political norms; the fires, hurricanes and other signs that catastrophic global warming has arrived; the virulent spread of the QAnon conspiracy theory — all of these things, and many more, represent a stunning break with the world as we knew it.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow