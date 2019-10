Online media outlet Splinter is shutting down after nearly two years as a result of low readership, reports the Daily Beast.

Why it matters: Splinter, which is operated by G/O Media, took the place of media gossip blog Gawker after it was also forced to shut down following a legal battle with former wrestler Hulk Hogan. The left-leaning Splinter focused on politics and media and was often critical of mainstream media outlets.