Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Rep. Abigail Spanberger wins re-election in Virginia, AP projects

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) has won re-election to her seat in Virginia's competitive 7th congressional district, the AP projects.

Why it matters: Spanberger's razor-thin victory against state delegate Nick Freitas (R) comes as a relief to Democrats, who did not see the gains they expected in the House and instead netted a loss of four seats, despite taking the White House.

  • Spanberger first flipped the traditionally-red district in 2018 when she defeated former Rep. Dave Brat (R), who allied himself closely with President Trump.

The intrigue: Spanberger's win comes days after she tore into her House Democratic colleagues on a caucus call thought to be off the record for what she described as their embrace of unpopular progressive issues like calls to "defund the police" and talk of socialism.

  • "We want to talk about funding social services, and ensuring good engagement in community policing, let's talk about what we are for," Spanberger was heard saying in audio of the call obtained by the Washington Post.
  • "And we need to not ever use the words 'socialist' or 'socialism' ever again. Because while people think it doesn't matter, it does matter. And we lost good members because of it."

Go deeper ... James Clyburn: "Defund the police" slogan could hurt Black Lives Matter movement

Go deeper

Orion Rummler
8 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Saudi king and crown prince congratulate Biden on election victory

Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Oct. 2019. Photo: Alexey Nikolsky/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images

Saudia Arabia's King Salman and his son, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, congratulated President-elect Joe Biden on his projected victory in the 2020 election on Sunday, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

Why it matters: The Saudi government has been one of the Trump administration's closest allies in the world, with White House adviser Jared Kushner sharing a personal friendship with MBS. Despite pressure from Congress, President Trump stuck by MBS after he was accused of ordering the assassination of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Maria Arias
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

George W. Bush congratulates Biden on election victory

Photo: Alyssa Pointer-Pool/Getty Images

Former President George W. Bush issued a statement on Sunday congratulating President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory.

Why it matters: Every living president has now congratulated Biden and acknowledged the outcome of the election, even as President Trump refuses to concede and continues to lodge unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow