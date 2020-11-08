Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

James Clyburn: "Defund the police" slogan could hurt Black Lives Matter movement

Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that the "defund the police" slogan has the potential to lose public support for Black Lives Matter and other movements on the left.

Driving the news: Democrats are considering how to move forward after they did not see the gains they expected in the House in the elections. Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-Va.) told colleagues on a caucus call the slogan hurt the party's electoral chances, per the Washington Post.

  • Clyburn, who as House Majority Whip is the highest-ranking Black member of Congress, has been a leading voice for Democrats on criminal justice and police reform efforts.

What he's saying: Clyburn compared "defund the police" to the "burn baby burn" slogan that became popular during the 1965 Watts riots in Los Angeles, and which Clyburn said lost support for the Student Nonviolence Coordinating Committee, a civil rights group he co-founded with the late Rep. John Lewis.

  • "We can't pick up these things just because it makes a good headline, it sometimes destroys headway. We need to work on what makes headway rather than what makes headlines."

The other side: Black Lives Matter co-founder explains "Defund the police" slogan

Barak Ravid, author of from Tel Aviv
29 mins ago - World

Trump administration plans "flood" of sanctions on Iran by Jan. 20

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Photo: Patrick Semansky/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The Trump administration, in coordination with Israel and several Gulf states, is pushing a plan to slap a long string of new sanctions on Iran in the ten weeks left until Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20, two Israeli sources briefed on the effort told me.

Why it matters: The Trump administration believes such a “flood” of sanctions will increase pressure on the Iranians and make it harder for the Biden administration to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, the Israeli sources told me.

Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone" Biden announcing COVID task force on Monday.
  2. Health: Counties with giant caseloads went for Trump.
  3. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
  4. World: Designing digital immunity certificates for COVID-19.
Jonathan Swan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Kushner advises Trump to pursue "legal remedies" to the election

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

A source close to Jared Kushner said he has advised President Trump to pursue "legal remedies" to the election. A second source close to Kushner confirmed he had not advised Trump to concede.

Behind the scenes: The second source said some awkward conversations were happening in the president’s orbit and that almost everyone had by now accepted reality: that Trump has lost the election. But Trump is still insisting — falsely — that he won the election, and he has several advisers, including Rudy Giuliani, egging on what most in his orbit consider a futile legal fight.