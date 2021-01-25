Merger Monday has been overrun by SPACs

Five companies this morning announced plans to go public via reverse mergers with SPACs, at an aggregate market value of more than $15 billion. And there might be even more by the time you read this.

The bottom line: SPAC merger activity hasn't peaked. If anything, it's just getting started.

Driving the news:

Alight , a Blackstone Group-backed benefits services provider, for $7.3 billion by a Bill Foley-led SPAC.

, a Blackstone Group-backed benefits services provider, for $7.3 billion by a Bill Foley-led SPAC. The Hillman Group , a home improvement hardware maker owned by CCMP Capital, for $2.6 billion to a SPAC led by Tilman Fertitta and Rich Handler.

, a home improvement hardware maker owned by CCMP Capital, for $2.6 billion to a SPAC led by Tilman Fertitta and Rich Handler. Taboola , a VC-backed content recommendation company, for $2.6 billion by a Gilad Shany-led SPAC.

, a VC-backed content recommendation company, for $2.6 billion by a Gilad Shany-led SPAC. Latch , a VC-backed smart lock startup, for $1.56 billion by a SPAC formed by Tishman Speyer Properties.

, a VC-backed smart lock startup, for $1.56 billion by a SPAC formed by Tishman Speyer Properties. Sunlight Financial, a private equity-backed residential solar financing platform, for $1.3 billion by a SPAC formed by Apollo Global Management.

Coming attractions: More SPAC merger announcements are anticipated shortly, including deals in the EV, ed-tech and aerospace sectors.

What's happening: A lot of this can just be chalked up to supply and demand, the predictable consequence of surging private funding flows and a record amount of new SPAC issuance.