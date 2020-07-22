2 hours ago - Economy & Business

SPACs take over Wall Street

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman on Wednesday raised $4 billion via an IPO for a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), the largest such offering in history.

Why it matters: SPACs, publicly traded shell companies designed to acquire other companies, are flooding Wall Street — creating new paths to the public markets for everything from DraftKings to Virgin Galactic to health insurance software giant MultiPlan.

Nearly 50 SPACs have already gone public in 2020, raising more than $20 billion. For context, SPACs raised $13.3 billion in all of 2019 and less than $4 billion in 2015.

  • A SPAC led by former Citigroup executive Michael Klein last month completed the largest-ever SPAC deal, agreeing to acquire MultiPlan at an initial enterprise value of $11 billion.
  • Just one week later, Churchill Capital Corp. IV filed for an IPO.

“They are now considered as viable as any other path of going public, and they’re all performing well,” Niccolo de Masi, ex-CEO of gaming company Glu Mobile and a co-sponsor for two SPACs, told Axios. “SPACs are as institutionalized."

Flashback: Back in the 1980s, so-called blank check companies earned a reputation for fraud.

  • The Penny Stock Reform Act of 1990 and SEC Rule 419 introduced reforms, and SPACs emerged in 1992 as a more modern version with stronger investor protections and regulatory approval.

Some in Silicon Valley see SPACs as preferable to a traditional IPO.

  • Compared to the standard IPO process, it’s much faster with fewer disclosure requirements.
  • They appeal to Silicon Valley investors' fundamental tendencies: Putting up a small amount of capital, owning an outsized piece of the company and placing multiple bets, preferably guided by an underlying thesis or method.
  • “The SPAC structure helped us split the difference of doing a private round and going public,” George Arison, co-founder of online car marketplace Shift, told Axios.

Yes, but: SPACs aren’t without their risks. For example, shareholders can block a deal.

The bottom line: Prepare for even more SPACs.

California breaks record with over 12,000 new coronavirus cases

California reported 12,807 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, setting a new record for daily infections and pulling the state past New York for most total confirmed cases in the United States, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The state of play: California is one of a number of hotspots that has seen a surge of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, prompting Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) to slam the brakes on the state's reopening plan and tighten restrictions on indoor activities.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 15,023,398 — Total deaths: 618,061 — Total recoveries — 8,529,492Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as 3 p.m. ET: 3,931,359 — Total deaths: 142,459 — Total recoveries: 1,182,018 — Total tested: 47,224,382Map.
  3. Public health: Patients with severe chronic pain are afraid to seek care — Quest warns flu season will further hurt testing.
  4. Economy: Senate GOP, White House consider side deal to extend unemployment benefitsAnother stimulus may not be enough.
  5. States: Minnesota and Ohio are the latest states to mandate face coverings.
Cities resist Trump's summer of security

President Trump has promised to send federal law enforcement agents to Democratic-led cities around the country, moving his strategy beyond Portland, Oregon, and staking his re-election hopes on a law-and-order message even as the coronavirus pandemic surges nationwide.

Why it matters: These liberal cities now find themselves in the topsy-turvy position of having to resist federal government action — threatening recourse via both the courts and law enforcement.

