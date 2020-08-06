1 hour ago - Economy & Business

The new buyout barons

Last month I wrote that SPACs are the new IPOs. But I may have understated it, because SPACs are also becoming the new private equity.

By the numbers: Short for "special purpose acquisition company," SPACs have raised $24 billion so far in 2020, with a loaded pipeline of upcoming offerings. U.S. buyout firms raised nearly $102 billion through the end of June — a much larger amount, but not so much larger that the two can't play on the same field.

What's a SPAC? A shell company that raises money from the public markets for the purpose of buying a private company, thus converting it into a public company. SPACs also are known as blank-check companies, while the acquisitions are also known as reverse mergers.

Mr. Dictionary: Yes, there's a definitional problem with claiming publicly traded entities are the new private equity. Humor me on that.

Between the lines: Private equity and strategic acquirers have long battled over which offers the greatest advantages to target companies when pricing is effectively equal. SPACs are now a sufficiently capitalized alternative to both, representing a combo platter.

  • SPACs usually let existing management remain in charge. Private equity often does that too, but has much greater ability to swiftly reverse course.
  • Strategics give acquired companies a public currency with which to make hires and acquisitions. So do SPACs, without having to ask for permission.
  • Private equity may take a portfolio company public, but it's more likely to sell it to a strategic or other financial sponsor. SPACs give management more say in their company's future.
  • Both private equity and SPACs can add debt to a company's balance sheet, but only one is likely to follow that up with dividend recaps.

Private equity does still let a company avoid the hassle and costs of public disclosure, which can lead to higher executive pay, but that’s typically a better sell for troubled companies than growing ones that plan to soon to public anyway.

The bottom line: Private equity is sitting on tons of dry powder and isn't going away. But it's no longer the only game in town.

New York AG files lawsuit to dissolve NRA

New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit Thursday to dissolve the National Rifle Association, alleging the group committed fraud by diverting roughly $64 million in charitable donations over three years to support reckless spending by its executives.

Why it matters: The NRA is the most powerful gun lobby in the country and receives a huge amount in donations each year, but New York's investigation claims that CEO Wayne LePierre and other top leaders undermined the organization's mission for their own personal benefit.

How 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stranded in Beirut

On Sep. 23, 2013, a Russian-owned, Moldovan-flagged ship departed Georgia en route to Mozambique bearing 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate, a material used in fertilizer as well as explosives.

Why it matters: The Rhosus made an unscheduled stop in Beirut, apparently due to engine problems. The ammonium nitrate never left the port, but destroyed it nearly seven years later, along with much of the city.

Pelosi rips GOP: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi tore into her Republican colleagues on Thursday for their approach to negotiating the next coronavirus stimulus package, telling CNBC's Jim Cramer: "Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn."

Why it matters: Democrats and the Trump administration have not agreed to any "top-line numbers" and remain "trillions of dollars apart," White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters on Thursday.

