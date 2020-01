The state of play: SpaceX's Crew Dragon was launched atop a Falcon 9 from Cape Canaveral, Florida, at 10:30 a.m. ET.

Not long after launch, the Crew Dragon's onboard engines propelled the capsule away from the Falcon 9 to simulate what would happen in the event of an emergency during ascent.

The Falcon 9 broke up after the Crew Dragon accelerated away from the rocket, as expected.

The Crew Dragon then splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean where recovery teams are on hand to grab it and bring it back to shore.

Between the lines: This was a particularly important test for SpaceX after one of the company's Crew Dragons was destroyed during a ground test in April.

What's next: SpaceX and NASA will now review the data gathered during the test to see how the Crew Dragon performed during its flight and splashdown.

NASA hasn't yet announced a date for SpaceX's first crewed flight to the station, but it's expected to occur in the first part of the year.

Boeing has also been working toward launching its own crewed system to the space station, but the company experienced a setback when its uncrewed Starliner capsule wasn't able to dock with the orbiting outpost during a test in December.

