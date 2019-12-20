Boeing's Starliner hits snag after launch to space station

Boeing's CST-100 Starliner took flight to the International Space Station for the first time on Friday, but shortly after launch, the capsule designed to one day bring astronauts to orbit appeared to suffer a serious problem.
Why it matter: The mission is Boeing's major uncrewed test ahead of hopefully launching people to the station for the first time in early 2020, but Friday's technical issues may call that timeline into question.
Details: It's not yet clear what Starliner's fate will be. Mission controllers are now working to figure out how best to proceed, and NASA says that the vehicle is in a "stable configuration."
- Starliner took flight at 6:36 a.m. ET atop a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Florida's Cape Canaveral.
- The vehicle was expected to use onboard thrusters to boost itself to a higher orbit to chase the space station, but that burn didn't appear to go as planned.
- The capsule is not in its expected orbit, according to NASA.
The big picture: NASA has contracts with Boeing and SpaceX to fly astronauts to the space station in order to end the space agency's dependence on Russia's Soyuz spacecraft for flights to orbit.
- Development of these systems has been long-delayed by budget shortfalls and technical issues.
