S&P finds record low credit-ratings downgrades

But, but, but: While BBB-rated bonds grew to a record 50% of all outstanding investment grade U.S. corporate debt last year, downgrades fell to a record low 0.3%, data from BofA Global Research found.

The number of “zombie companies,” or businesses with interest payments higher than their annual earnings, has reached a level not seen since the global financial crisis, BofA estimated.

And the percentage of public companies in the U.S. losing money over 12 months has risen close to 40%, its highest level since the late 1990s outside of post-recession periods, WSJ reported.

Why it matters: Many companies appear to be holding their investment grade ratings by adding significantly to their debt load.

"Last week, researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York also warned that downgrades to the flood of bonds sitting at the lower end of the investment-grade spectrum pose a financial stability concern," MarketWatch's Joy Wiltermuth writes.

"In October, the International Monetary Fund said that some $19 trillion of corporate debt globally could be at risk in a recession that is half as severe as the global financial crisis, in its annual global financial stability report."

On the other side: The global tally of companies with credit ratings upgraded to investment grade from speculative grade was 22 in 2019 — the lowest in 10 years.

