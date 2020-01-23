S&P 500 companies expect declining earnings and weak profit margins for Q4
S&P 500 companies are poised to see a 2.1% decline in earnings along with a 10.7% increase in net profit margin, FactSet data shows, based on reports from the companies that have so far reported their results from the fourth quarter of 2019.
Why it matters: Both numbers suggest overall weakness in 2019, analysts say.
What it means: "If 10.7% is the actual net profit margin for the quarter, it will mark the first time the index has reported four straight quarters of year-over-year declines in net profit margin since Q4 2008 through Q3 2009," FactSet senior earnings analyst John Butters writes.
"Eight of the 11 sectors are reporting a year-over-year decline in their net profit margins in Q4 2019, led by the Energy (4.7% vs. 7.4%), Information Technology (21.4% vs. 22.7%), and Consumer Discretionary (5.9% vs. 7.0%) sectors."