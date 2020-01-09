Why it matters: Most Wall Street analysts predict that even after earnings declined overall and prices rose 30% in 2019, U.S. equities will rise modestly this year, by around 5%. But Davis warns "the long history of valuations tells me that over long-term periods, prices tend to revert to or below fair values."

That would mean earnings would need to increase significantly or equities prices would need to fall.

Further, "[T]he S&P 500 could be overstating earnings due to buybacks and other financial engineering of profits,” Davis says. "S&P 500 earnings have done much better than overall corporate profits for the last five years."

"Other measures, like the median price to earnings ratio — which exclude the skewed effects of very profitable and very unprofitable companies — shows the S&P 500 overvalued by nearly 30% versus the typical valuation level seen since 1964."

And “P/E ratios are some 80% above the long-term norm,” Davis notes.

The bottom line: "[T]he trend is up and the Fed is friendly," Davis says. But the numbers are the numbers. "This is a real concern."'

