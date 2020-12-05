Southern California, San Joaquin Valley face new stay-at-home order

Southern California's ICU capacity fell to 12.5% and San Joaquin Valley's to 8.6% on Saturday, triggering the state's new stay-at-home order in the two regions.

Driving the news: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a three-week stay-at-home order on Thursday that would go into effect in regions with less than 15% ICU capacity.

Health officials said Friday that counties around the San Francisco Bay Area will also adopt California’s new regional stay-at-home order starting Monday amid surges in cases and ICU hospitalizations.

That decision came despite the region having an ICU capacity above 21%.

Details: Under the latest order, private gatherings of any size and all on-site restaurant dining are prohibited.

Hair and nail salons, movie theaters and other non-essential businesses must close.

Residents and visitors must also always wear a mask when they go outside.

The order will will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. PST Sunday for at least three weeks.

The Southern California region, home to about 24 million people, includes the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego, per AP.

What they're saying: “We are at a point where surging cases and hospitalizations are not letting up," said Salvador Sandoval, public health officer for the Central Valley city of Merced, per ABC News.

“I can’t emphasize this enough — everyone must take personal steps to protect themselves and protect others.”

The big picture: California recorded a record 25,068 new coronavirus cases and 209 deaths on Friday, per the state's health department.