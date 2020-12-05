Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Southern California, San Joaquin Valley face new stay-at-home order

A sign in Los Angeles. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California's ICU capacity fell to 12.5% and San Joaquin Valley's to 8.6% on Saturday, triggering the state's new stay-at-home order in the two regions.

Driving the news: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a three-week stay-at-home order on Thursday that would go into effect in regions with less than 15% ICU capacity.

Details: Under the latest order, private gatherings of any size and all on-site restaurant dining are prohibited.

  • Hair and nail salons, movie theaters and other non-essential businesses must close.
  • Residents and visitors must also always wear a mask when they go outside.
  • The order will will go into effect at 11:59 p.m. PST Sunday for at least three weeks.
  • The Southern California region, home to about 24 million people, includes the cities of Los Angeles and San Diego, per AP.

What they're saying: “We are at a point where surging cases and hospitalizations are not letting up," said Salvador Sandoval, public health officer for the Central Valley city of Merced, per ABC News.

  • “I can’t emphasize this enough — everyone must take personal steps to protect themselves and protect others.”

The big picture: California recorded a record 25,068 new coronavirus cases and 209 deaths on Friday, per the state's health department.

  • Also as of Friday, more than 9,400 people were hospitalized with COVID-19, including over 2,100 patients in the ICU.

Oriana Gonzalez
8 hours ago - Health

New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care

Photo: Sharon Chischilly/Getty Images

New Mexico hospitals may soon move to "crisis standards of care," allowing providers to ration care depending on a patient's likelihood of survival, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) said in a Washington Post interview.

The state of play: "New Mexico has consistently won praise among public health experts for its aggressive approach to combating the virus," the Post writes. But hospitals across the state have been operating at or near capacity recently, with many close to running out of ICU and regular beds, the Santa Fe New Mexican reports.

Oriana Gonzalez
9 hours ago - World

Iran's coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000

Photo: Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz via Getty Images

Iran's coronavirus death toll has topped 50,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Why it matters: The grim milestone comes two weeks after the country imposed restrictions in its major cities, which aimed to slow the spread of the virus and daily death toll.

Ina Fried, author of Login
Dec 2, 2020 - Technology

HP Enterprise is leaving Silicon Valley for Texas

Photo: Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images

Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, one of two public companies that now bear the HP name, said Tuesday it's moving its corporate headquarters from San Jose, California, to Houston.

Why it matters: The move isn't financially huge, as HPE already had a significant number of employees based in Houston, the old hometown for Compaq, which merged with HP in 2001. But the symbolism of a Silicon Valley icon picking up and leaving is not a good look for the Bay Area.

