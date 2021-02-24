Southern Baptists expel 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusivity

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Stay on top of the latest market trends

Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Southern Baptists expel 2 churches over LGBTQ inclusivity

One of two churches ousted by the Southern Baptist Convention's executive committee on Tuesday for being too inclusive of LGBTQ people is pushing back, saying "it is our commitment to share the love of Jesus."

Driving the news: Senior SBC leaders at a meeting the ouster of Towne View Baptist Church in Kennesaw, Georgia, and St. Matthews Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky, warned that the biggest Protestant group in the U.S. was "damaging itself" with disharmony on such issues, per AP.

  • But Pastor Jim Conrad, of Towne View Baptist Church, which has welcomed worshippers from the LGBTQ community as members since October 2019, said he won't appeal the decision.
  • Conrad said in a statement: "the Southern Baptist Convention has decided that we are no longer welcome in their membership because we have welcomed LGBTQ members into our membership."
  • "It is our commitment to share the love of Jesus with everyone and welcome anyone who professes faith in Christ into our community of faith, hope, and love."

St. Matthews Baptist Church already had its ties with the Kentucky Baptist Convention severed in 2018 over financial contributions to the Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, which removed a ban on hiring LGBTQ workers, AP notes.

  • The church has yet to comment on the ouster, but St. Matthews Pastor Greg Barr has previously described the decision by the KBC as "disheartening," notes Baptist Press, the SBC's official news agency.

What they're saying: SBC Credentials Committee Chair Mike Lawson told Baptist Press: "We take no pleasure in recommending that a church is not in friendly cooperation with the convention."

Of note: SBC president J.D. Greear addressed the issue of racial tensions within the convention in his opening speech, saying Black Southern Baptists should be included in discussions on this issue — including on the concept of Critical Race Theory. The seminary presidents rejected this.

  • "We should mourn when closet racists and neo-Confederates feel more at home in our churches than do many of our people of color," Greear said.

Go deeper

Lachlan Markay
41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Conservatives use new tack to target voting machines

Rep. Matt Gaetz. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) joined a group of conservatives last week at a training session for activists readying to combat the continued use of the voting technology that propelled Trumpworld's 2020 election-theft conspiracy theories.

Why it matters: Theories about uncounted or overcounted votes have become politically tricky and legally problematic for their most prominent backers. The activist training is part of an effort to put a more respectable and pragmatic face on the trend.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Stef W. Kight
48 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The racial breakdown of the Senate

Data: Brookings Institution; Chart: Sara Wise and Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The 117th Congress is the most ethnically and racially diverse Congress yet, but there are no Native Americans nor Asian Republicans in the Senate.

Why it matters: Representation has improved in Congress, but there have been only 33 Black, Hispanic, Asian or Native American U.S. senators. There are 11 in the current Senate, even though those demographic groups make up 39% of the total population, according to census data.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Alexi McCammond
51 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives see N.Y. AG as potential Cuomo challenger

Letitia James. Photo: Peter Foley/Bloomberg via Getty Images

New York Democratic strategists, operatives and progressives are viewing state Attorney General Letitia James as an appealing primary challenger to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, they tell Axios.

Why it matters: The dynamics of New York politics are complex, especially when your last name is Cuomo. But the governor has been criticized recently for his handling of the coronavirus, and James is no stranger to picking big fights.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow