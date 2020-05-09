2 hours ago - World

South Korea fears second spike of coronavirus

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

A new cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged in South Korea after the country began relaxing its social-distancing requirements, prompting concerns of a second wave of infections, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: South Korea had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after China in early March. But diligent tracing, testing and strict lockdowns allowed the country to control the outbreak. The new cases could serve as a warning to nations grappling with how to reopen their own communities.

The state of play: A 29-year-old visited three nightclubs in Seoul last Saturday before testing positive on Wednesday for the virus. The number of cases tied to the patient jumped to 40 as of Saturday afternoon, per Bloomberg. South Korean epidemiologists began tracing roughly 1,500 people believed to have been in those clubs around the same time, per the New York Times.

  • Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Saturday ordered all nightclubs, discos, hostess bars and other nightlife establishments to close as a result.

By the numbers:

  • According to John Hopkins University, there are 10,840 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea, and 256 recorded deaths.
  • South Korea's Ministry of Health reports the number of cases increased from 10,793 on May 3 to 10,840 on May 9. For weeks, the country reported about 10 new infections per day, the Times notes.

Go deeper: World coronavirus updates

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The United Kingdom is on track to enter its deepest annual recession in three centuries, the Bank of England forecast this week in its monetary policy report.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.9 million people and killed over 276,000 worldwide as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.2 million from 8.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 222,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 50 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,991,010 — Total deaths: 276,815 — Total recoveries — 1,346,319Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,297,549 — Total deaths: 77,744 — Total recoveries — 198,993 — Total tested: 8,408,788Map.
  3. Public health: FDA authorizes emergency use for first antigen test Children living under coronavirus lockdowns struggle with anxiety — Doctors urgently study COVID-19 in kids.
  4. Trump admin: FDA chief self-quarantinesTrump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package — Emails obtained by AP contradict White House on CDC reopening guidance.
  5. World: U.K. on the brink of deepest recession in three centuriesSouth Korea fears second waveHow the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  6. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Deep Dive dashboard: Education upended by coronavirus

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. The coronavirus pandemic is transforming how teachers teach
  2. Coronavirus has exposed the cracks in digital teaching strategies
  3. Schools struggle to afford meals for low-income children
  4. For employees to return to work, childcare centers must reopen too
  5. Expert Q&A on managing children’s behavior
  6. College students are considering a gap year instead of online classes
  7. Photos: Art students get creative with materials found at home
11 mins ago - Health