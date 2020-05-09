South Korea fears second spike of coronavirus

A new cluster of coronavirus cases has emerged in South Korea after the country began relaxing its social-distancing requirements, prompting concerns of a second wave of infections, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: South Korea had the second-highest number of COVID-19 cases after China in early March. But diligent tracing, testing and strict lockdowns allowed the country to control the outbreak. The new cases could serve as a warning to nations grappling with how to reopen their own communities.

The state of play: A 29-year-old visited three nightclubs in Seoul last Saturday before testing positive on Wednesday for the virus. The number of cases tied to the patient jumped to 40 as of Saturday afternoon, per Bloomberg. South Korean epidemiologists began tracing roughly 1,500 people believed to have been in those clubs around the same time, per the New York Times.

Seoul Mayor Park Won-soon on Saturday ordered all nightclubs, discos, hostess bars and other nightlife establishments to close as a result.

By the numbers:

According to John Hopkins University, there are 10,840 confirmed coronavirus cases in South Korea, and 256 recorded deaths.

South Korea's Ministry of Health reports the number of cases increased from 10,793 on May 3 to 10,840 on May 9. For weeks, the country reported about 10 new infections per day, the Times notes.

Go deeper: World coronavirus updates