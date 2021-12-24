Sign up for our daily briefing

South Korean government to pardon former president

Axios

Former South Korean ousted leader Park Geun-hye (L) outside court in Seoul in August 2017. Photo: Kim Hong-Ji/AFP via Getty Images

The South Korean government will pardon former President Park Geun-hye, who is serving a prison sentence after being convicted of corruption in 2018, per Bloomberg.

Why it matters: Park, 69, was the first South Korean leader to be impeached and removed from office.

  • President Moon Jae-in's Justice Ministry said in a statement on Friday morning local time that Park would be released from prison on Dec. 31 in order to achieve "reconciliation and consolidate national power to help overcome the national crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," the New York Times reports.

The big picture: The daughter of former military dictator Park Chung-hee originally received a 24-year prison sentence for bribery, coercion, abuse of power, but South Korea's Supreme Court cut the term to 20 years last January, the NYT notes.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - Health

CDC shortens COVID isolation period for health care workers

Photo: Ariana Drehsler/AFP via Getty Images

The CDC on Thursday shortened the recommended isolation time for health care workers who test positive for COVID-19 from 10 days to seven days if they're asymptomatic.

Driving the news: The new guidance follows calls by health officials for the CDC to shorten its recommendation on isolation for fully vaccinated people who test positive due to concerns about the Omicron variant.

Go deeper
Rebecca Falconer
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Texas parole board withdraws George Floyd pardon recommendation

A mural honoring George Floyd in Houston, Texas. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

George Floyd will not be posthumously pardoned for a 2004 Houston drug charge because the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles withdrew its recommendation, the Dallas Morning News first reported Thursday.

Driving the news: The board had recommended a full pardon for Floyd for the charge, for which he served 10 months in prison. A spokesperson for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) told the Morning News that recommendation "contained procedural errors" and said there had been a "lack of compliance with Board rules."

Go deeper
Ben Montgomery
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Daunte Wright's family "relieved" by guilty verdict

Family and friends of Daunte Wright react after the verdict was read in the trial of Kim Potter. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Civil rights attorneys who represent the family of Daunte Wright said the family felt "relieved that the justice system has provided some measure of accountability" for Wright's "senseless death" in a police shooting.

Go deeper

