2 hours ago - World

South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in coronavirus infections

A coronavirus test being done in Seoul. Photo: Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images

South Korea is shuttering nightclubs and churches and cancelling professional sports and large social gatherings after an uptick in COVID-19 infections, AP reports.

The state of play: Health Minister Park Neung-hoo enacted the new rules on Saturday after 332 new cases were confirmed. To date, South Korea has seen 17,002 confirmed coronavirus cases, per Johns Hopkins University. Most of the outbreak is centralized in Seoul, but it is spreading to major cities throughout the country. South Korea has consistently been one of the strictest countries on COVID-19 precautions.

  • Seoul was placed under stricter lockdown rules earlier this week.

Go deeper

Bryan Walsh
9 hours ago - Health

Better testing can fight more than the pandemic

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

New coronavirus diagnostics could eventually enable near-constant testing — and herald a future where even common infections no longer go undiagnosed.

Why it matters: Rapid testing could be especially important during the winter, when it will become vital to quickly distinguish between an ordinary cold or flu and a new disease like COVID-19.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 23,037,518 — Total deaths: 801,060 — Total recoveries: 14,778,188Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 5,648,235 — Total deaths: 175,843 — Total recoveries: 1,965,056 — Total tests: 70,803,510Map.
  3. Politics: Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight Postal Service forms panel to oversee mail-in voting.
  4. Business: COVID-19 provides quantum leap for e-commerce.
  5. 1 🎬 thing: Theaters pitch consumers on going to the movies with new safety standards.
  6. World: South Korea reenters lockdown after spike in infections.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Updated 3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump accuses FDA of thwarting coronavirus response, after admin limits testing oversight

President Trump at the White House on Aug 20. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

President Trump on Saturday baselessly accused the Food and Drug Administration — which he likened to the "deep state, or whoever" — of making it harder for drug companies to distribute coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

Why it matters: Trump's tweet comes on the heels of a policy change by the Department of Health and Human Services to block the FDA's ability to regulate lab-developed tests, including for the coronavirus — which has public health experts worried that unreliable COVID-19 tests could go to market.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow