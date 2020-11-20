Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

South Korea urges public to stay home as COVID-19 cases rise

Seoul, South Korea. Photo: Simon Shin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

South Korea is urging people to stay home and avoid crowds following a recent uptick in coronavirus infections, AP reports.

Why it matters: The country has seen its number of cases increase steadily since it relaxed several coronavirus-related restrictions October. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday (local time) asked the public to limit end-of-the-year parties, and employers to allow workers work from home.

By the numbers: The country reported 363 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 30,017, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. There are currently 3,253 people in isolation. 501 people in the country have died due to the virus.

Go deeper: New Zealand uses science to avoid coronavirus lockdown

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
7 hours ago - World

New Zealand uses science to avoid coronavirus lockdown

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at an Auckland mall, on the eve of her Labour Party's Oct. 17 election win — a vote of confidence in her handling of the pandemic. She lifted domestic restrictions last month after modeling showed the second Auckland outbreak was elimated. Photo: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

The World Health Organization praised New Zealand on Thursday for its "unique," targeted modeling technology and rapid COVID-19 genome sequencing that's seen the country avoid a lockdown last week despite having four current community cases.

Why it matters: Coronavirus restrictions are growing across the U.S. and Europe, while NZ neighbor South Australia is under a strict lockdown. Geneticist Mike Bunce told Axios that genomic sequencing was "key" to the NZ government's decision not to reimpose restrictions beyond a mask mandate for some travel, effective Thursday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Sam BakerAndrew Witherspoon
18 hours ago - Health

The pandemic is as bad as it's ever been

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project, state health departments; Map: Andrew Witherspoon, Sara Wise/Axios

No state in America could clear the threshold right now to safely allow indoor gatherings.

The big picture: This is bad as the pandemic has ever been — the most cases, the most explosive growth and the greatest strain on hospitals. If businesses were closed right now, it would not be safe to reopen them. And holiday travel will be risky no matter where you’re coming from or where you’re going.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erica PandeyMarisa Fernandez
Nov 18, 2020 - Economy & Business

The Thanksgiving time bomb

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations are at new peaks, cities and states are weighing second lockdowns, and flu season is upon us — but we're all looking the other way.

Why it matters: Pandemic fatigue has set in and the nation has collectively stopped caring just in time for the holiday season. This Thanksgiving could be catastrophic for public health.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow