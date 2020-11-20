South Korea urges public to stay home as COVID-19 cases rise

South Korea is urging people to stay home and avoid crowds following a recent uptick in coronavirus infections, AP reports.

Why it matters: The country has seen its number of cases increase steadily since it relaxed several coronavirus-related restrictions October. Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Friday (local time) asked the public to limit end-of-the-year parties, and employers to allow workers work from home.

By the numbers: The country reported 363 new cases in the last 24 hours, bringing its total to 30,017, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. There are currently 3,253 people in isolation. 501 people in the country have died due to the virus.

