8 mins ago - World

U.S. targets Chinese individuals, companies over escalation in South China Sea

Fishing vessels are seen in the South China Sea Photo: Artyom Ivanov/TASS via Getty Images

The Department of Commerce on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese firms for "helping the Chinese military construct and militarize the internationally condemned artificial islands in the South China Sea."

Why it matters: The move comes as the Trump administration continues to ramp up pressure on Beijing amid escalating tensions in the disputed region.

  • Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made a separate statement Wednesday, saying the State Department would impose visa restrictions on an unspecified number of Chinese individuals who are "responsible for, or complicit in, either the large-scale reclamation, construction, or militarization of disputed outposts in the South China Sea..."

The big picture: In toughening its approach on Beijing last month, the U.S. rejected most of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea.

  • The Commerce Department said Wednesday that China has built more than 3,000 acres of "air defense and anti-ship missile features" since 2013.
  • China continues to assert claim to the area, ignoring a 2016 ruling in international court that said Beijing's claims do not have grounds in international law.

Driving the news: Earlier Wednesday, China reportedly fired two missiles into the disputed South China Sea as a "warning" to the U.S., per the South China Morning Post.

The state of play: The two dozen companies blacklisted Wednesday include an array of communications, construction, engineering, research and tech groups.

What they're saying: “The United States, China’s neighbors, and the international community have rebuked the CCP’s sovereignty claims to the South China Sea and have condemned the building of artificial islands for the Chinese military," Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross stated.

  • "The entities designated today have played a significant role in China’s provocative construction of these artificial islands and must be held accountable,” Ross said.
  • Pompeo added in a separate statement that the U.S. "will act until we see Beijing discontinue its coercive behavior in the South China Sea, and we will continue to stand with allies and partners in resisting this destabilizing activity."

Go deeper

Dion Rabouin
8 hours ago - Economy & Business

China is less than halfway to its "phase 1" trade deal targets

Reproduced from Peterson Institute for International Economics; Chart: Axios Visuals

To satisfy the conditions of the phase one U.S.-China trade deal, China is expected to purchase at least $200 billion more in U.S. exports combined in 2020 and 2021. Data shows that as of July they are more than 50% behind the pace of expected purchases.

By the numbers: So far, China's purchase of covered products was $39.3 billion, compared with a year-to-date target of $83.2 billion, Chad Bown, a fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics, notes.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian
Aug 25, 2020 - World

Taiwan targets Chinese tech

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Taiwan has recently issued a series of restrictions on Chinese tech companies, from streaming apps to e-commerce.

Why it matters: Critics say that recent U.S. restrictions on Chinese tech companies stem from Trumpism rather than legitimate concerns. But Taiwan is spooked by Chinese tech as well.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Aug 25, 2020 - World

Biden campaign says China's treatment of Uighur Muslims is "genocide"

Chinese flag behind razor wire at a housing compound in Yengisar, Xinjiang. Photo: Greg Baker/AFP via Getty Images

The Biden campaign said in a statement Tuesday that the Chinese government's oppression of Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the northwest region of Xinjiang is "genocide," and that Joe Biden "stands against it in the strongest terms."

Why it matters: Genocide is a serious crime under international law, and the U.S. government has adopted the formal label only on rare occasions after extensive documentation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow