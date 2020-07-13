40 mins ago - World

U.S. rejects China's claims to territory in South China Sea

Photo: Artyom Ivanov\TASS via Getty Images

The State Department announced Monday that it rejects most of China's territorial claims in the South China Sea, a first from the U.S. as the Trump administration toughens its approach toward Beijing.

Why it matters, via Axios' Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian: This is a significant, if symbolic, step toward a tougher U.S. approach to China's attempted annexation of the open seas.

  • The Obama administration was heavily criticized for its light-handed approach in the South China Sea as China openly disregarded the status quo and flouted international law.
  • But despite its tough rhetoric on China, the Trump administration had previously made little substantive change to the Obama-era strategy of occasional freedom-of-navigation operations there.

The big picture: In 2016, an international court in the Hague ruled that the bulk of China's claims in the South China Sea did not have a basis in international law. China has ignored that ruling.

  • The tribunal rejected China's argument that it enjoys historic rights over the South China Sea, according to the New York Times.
  • The U.S. is essentially adopting the court's position with its rejection of China's territorial claims.

Between the lines: The U.S. will remain neutral in territorial disputes, but the announcement effectively means the Trump administration will be siding with Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam — all of which oppose China's claims to areas surrounding contested islands, reefs and shoals, per AP.

The state of play: The State Department said China has "no lawful territorial or maritime claim to (or derived from) James Shoal, an entirely submerged feature only 50 nautical miles from Malaysia and some 1,000 nautical miles from China's coast."

  • The U.S. also said it rejects any of China's claims to waters beyond a 12 nautical mile territorial sea derived from islands China claims in the Spratly Islands.
  • The State Department also rejects China's claim to Mischief Reef or Second Thomas Shoal, asserting that both fall under the Philippines's sovereign rights and jurisdiction.

Yes, but: The U.S. isn't legally part of the UN Law of the Sea treaty, so it's not yet clear what the implications of this announcement will be, per AP.

What they're saying: "The world will not allow Beijing to treat the South China Sea as its maritime empire. America stands with our Southeast Asian allies and partners in protecting their sovereign rights to offshore resources, consistent with their rights and obligations under international law," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

  • "We stand with the international community in defense of freedom of the seas and respect for sovereignty and reject any push to impose ‘might makes right’ in the South China Sea or the wider region.”

Context: China has been slowly expanding its power in the South China Sea while the world has been preoccupied with the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Beijing announced in April that it created two new municipal districts to administer disputed regions in the South China Sea that are also claimed by other countries in the region. Chinese ships also trailed a Malaysian vessel operating in waters near Malaysia.
  • Nearly $5 trillion worth of goods are shipped through the South China Sea annually.

Fadel Allassan
9 hours ago - World

China bans Cruz and Rubio over Xinjiang criticism

Photos: Graeme Jennings/Pool/Getty Images; Al Drago/Pool/Getty Images

China said Monday that it will ban entry to Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas) over their criticisms of human rights abuses in Xinjiang, AP reports.

The big picture: The move seems to be retaliatory after the U.S. announced sanctions on four Chinese officials for human rights abuses against Uighur Muslims and other ethnic minorities in the region last week.

Marisa Fernandez
15 mins ago - Health

California orders sweeping rollback of open businesses as virus cases surge

Photo: Agustin Paullier/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday ordered indoor operations for restaurants, wineries, movie theaters and other family entertainment like zoos, museums and card rooms to cease immediately. Bars must also close entirely.

Why it matters: It's the largest statewide rollback of a reopening plan yet, underscoring the severity of the coronavirus outbreak in California.

Marisa Fernandez
2 hours ago - Health

Los Angeles and San Diego public schools will be online only this fall

Alhambra Unified School District. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Public schools in Los Angeles and San Diego, the two largest public school districts in California, will not be sending children back to campuses next month and will instead administer online classes due to concerns over the ongoing threat of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The two districts, which together enroll about 825,000 students, are the largest in the country thus far to announce that they will not return to in-person learning in the fall, even as the Trump administration aggressively pushes for schools to do so.

