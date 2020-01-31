What he's saying: Soros suggested that Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg "follow only one guiding principle: maximize profits irrespective of the consequences."

"I expressed my fear that with Facebook’s help, Mr. Trump will win the 2020 election. The recent hiring of a right-wing figure to help manage its news tab has reinforced those fears."

Soros' bottom line: "The responsible approach is self-evident. Facebook is a publisher not just a neutral moderator or 'platform.' It should be held accountable for the content that appears on its site."

"One way or another, [Zuckerberg and Sandberg] should not be left in control of Facebook."

The big picture: Soros is one of many voices calling for Facebook to either be broken up or for Zuckerberg to step down as chief executive.

