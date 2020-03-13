1 hour ago - Health

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus

Orion Rummler

Justin Trudeau kisses his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, on Oct. 21, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is in isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.

The big picture: There are currently 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with one death reported in British Columbia, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

What they're saying:

"Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive. Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.
Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau as they deem necessary.
The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a p landed period of 14 days. Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently."
— per Prime Minister's Office in a Thursday statement

Ursula Perano

U.K. health minister tests positive for coronavirus

Nadine Dorries. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

United Kingdom Health Minister Nadine Dorries announced in a statement that she tested positive for the coronavirus and is now in isolation, per the BBC.

Why it matters: Dorries reportedly came into contact with hundreds of people since developing symptoms last week — including Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the Times first reported. The U.K. currently has 373 confirmed cases and six deaths, per Johns Hopkins University. Dorries is the first known member of Parliament to test positive for COVID-19.

Rebecca Falconer

Lawmakers self-quarantine after contact with confirmed coronavirus cases

Rep. Mark Meadows speaks to members of the media at the Capitol in January. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Rep. Don Beyer (D-Va.) said on Tuesday that he will self-quarantine following "a positive test for COVID-19 by a friend in Washington, D.C., with whom he recently interacted," per a statement.

Details: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Reps. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) andRep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.) also self-quarantined after coming into contact with someone at CPAC 2020 who tested positive for the novel coronavirus. Meanwhile, Rep. Julia Brownley (D-Calif.) said she will self-quarantine after coming in contact with a confirmed case in D.C.

Rebecca Falconer

Sen. Maria Cantwell staffer tests positive for the coronavirus

Sen. Maria Cantwell at the U.S. Capitol in January. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A staffer in the Washington, D.C., office of Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) is in insolation after displaying symptoms of the novel coronavirus for which they subsequently tested positive, a statement released Wednesday night confirms. The office is now serving constituents remotely.

Why it matters: This is the first known case of a congressional staffer becoming infected with the virus. "The individual who tested positive for COVID-19 has had no known contact with the senator or other members of Congress," the statement notes. "The senator is requesting that testing be done on any other staffers who have been in contact with the individual and show symptoms."

Editor's note: This article has been updated with more details on the case.

