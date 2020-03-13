Sophie Grégoire Trudeau tests positive for coronavirus
Justin Trudeau kisses his wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, on Oct. 21, 2019 in Montreal, Canada. Photo: Cole Burston/Getty Images
Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, wife of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, is in isolation after testing positive for the novel coronavirus on Thursday.
The big picture: There are currently 117 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Canada, with one death reported in British Columbia, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.
What they're saying:
"Following medical recommendations, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was tested for COVID-19 today. The test came back positive. Also following medical advice, she will remain in isolation for the time being. She is feeling well, is taking all the recommended precautions and her symptoms remain mild.
Health professionals will reach out to those who have been in contact with Mrs. Grégoire Trudeau as they deem necessary.
The Prime Minister is in good health with no symptoms. As a precautionary measure and following the advice of doctors, he will be in isolation for a p landed period of 14 days. Also on the advice of doctors, he will not be tested at this stage since he has no symptoms. For the same reason, doctors say there is no risk to those who have been in contact with him recently."— per Prime Minister's Office in a Thursday statement
