Gordon Sondland, U.S. ambassador to the EU, briefed senior administration officials on efforts to get Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden ahead of President Trump's July 25 call with the Ukrainian leader, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Emails allegedly sent by Sondland that were obtained by the WSJ indicate that several other officials can confirm what some witnesses have testified to already about a Trump administration request to investigate Burisma, a gas company with ties to Biden's son.