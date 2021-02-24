Sign up for our daily briefing

The big takeaway from the Senate's SolarWinds hearing

Ina Fried, author of Login

SolarWinds CEO Sudhakar Ramakrishna. Photo: DEMETRIUS FREEMAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

There was one key message from Tuesday's Senate Intelligence Committee hearing into the big SolarWinds hack: Too many are suffering being hacked in silence.

The big picture: Intelligence sharing on malicious actors is a key component of fighting the bad guys, with both Microsoft and FireEye calling for the government to consider mandatory disclosure of significant breaches.

What they're saying: "We will not solve this problem through silence," Microsoft president Brad Smith said in his prepared testimony. "It's imperative that we encourage and sometimes even require better information sharing, including by tech companies."

  • Smith's sentiment was echoed by FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, whose company's breach led to the discovery of the broader SolarWinds attack.

Catch up quick: The SolarWinds attack, which allowed access into the computer systems of the federal government, Microsoft and other major players, is part of an escalating series of malicious attacks tied to Russia.

  • The attack showed how even entities that take extensive precautions are only as protected as the weakest piece of software they rely on.
  • And as devastating as that attack was, it may be part of something bigger, as Zach Dorfman of the Aspen Institute recently wrote for Axios Codebook.

Axios
Updated 20 mins ago - Health

FDA analysis finds Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine is safe and effective

Photo: Pavlo Gonchar/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration's staff released a briefing document on Wednesday endorsing Johnson & Johnson's one-shot coronavirus vaccine as safe and effective.

What's next: An FDA advisory panel will meet Friday to review the briefing document and vote on whether to recommend an emergency use authorization (EUA). The FDA could then issue the (EUA) as soon as this weekend, clearing the way for distribution in the U.S. to begin.

Sarah Mucha
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Senate committee postpones hearing for imperiled Tanden

Neera Tanden. Photo: Anna Moneymaker/The New York Times/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Senate Homeland Security Committee is postponing a confirmation hearing scheduled Wednesday for Neera Tanden, Axios has learned, a potential death knell for President Biden's nominee to lead the Office of Management and Budget.

Why it matters: Tanden’s nomination was already in peril after several senators voiced their opposition. While the White House has continued to stand by her, the last-minute postponement is another indication of the tenuousness of her confirmation.

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

Tiger Woods crash: What we know

Photo: Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Tiger Woods underwent emergency surgery to repair damage to his right leg and ankle, after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident on Tuesday in which his SUV ran off the road.

What we know: The golf star "is currently awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room" at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, according to a late-night statement from his team.

