Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

SoftBank Vision Fund's comeback continues

SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

SoftBank's Vision Fund arm posted $12.8 billion in gains (and $8 billion net profit) from its investments for the Oct.-Dec. quarter, mainly driven by its stakes in Uber and DoorDash. SoftBank Group itself posted a $11.1 billion net profit.

Why it matters: The record performance since Vision Fund's debut in 2017 comes just a year after its absolute worst.

  • In a presentation to analysts on Monday, SoftBank chairman Masayoshi Son described the company as a goose that produces golden eggs, and touted expectations that several more portfolio companies will go public soon.

Yes, but: SoftBank's recent experiment with public equities has netted losses so far, and the company's large exposure to Alibaba could be problematic if the Chinese online retail giant's regulatory troubles continue.

  • And its second Vision Fund remains without outside investors.

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
13 mins ago - Economy & Business

Ousted Parler CEO says he feels "betrayed" by Rebekah Mercer

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

John Matze, fired last month as CEO of social media app Parler, tells Axios on HBO that he feels "betrayed" by investor Rebekah Mercer, the heiress daughter of hedge fund billionaire Robert Mercer.

Why it matters: Never before has a social media startup risen so high and fallen so far in such a short period of time.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

The top stories from "Axios on HBO"

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

The top headlines from the Feb. 7 episode of "Axios on HBO."

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow
Torey Van OotNick Halter
2 hours ago - Axios Twin Cities

Twin Cities rocked by uptick in serious crimes

Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

The Twin Cities were rocked by an increase in serious crime in 2020, as metropolitan areas across the country grappled with a surge in violence.

By the numbers: Violent crime, which includes homicide and assault, was up 21% in Minneapolis in 2020, while property crimes climbed 10%, the Star Tribune reported yesterday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow