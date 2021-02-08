Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Stay on top of the latest market trends
Subscribe to Axios Markets for the latest market trends and economic insights. Sign up for free.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios
SoftBank's Vision Fund arm posted $12.8 billion in gains (and $8 billion net profit) from its investments for the Oct.-Dec. quarter, mainly driven by its stakes in Uber and DoorDash. SoftBank Group itself posted a $11.1 billion net profit.
Why it matters: The record performance since Vision Fund's debut in 2017 comes just a year after its absolute worst.
- In a presentation to analysts on Monday, SoftBank chairman Masayoshi Son described the company as a goose that produces golden eggs, and touted expectations that several more portfolio companies will go public soon.
Yes, but: SoftBank's recent experiment with public equities has netted losses so far, and the company's large exposure to Alibaba could be problematic if the Chinese online retail giant's regulatory troubles continue.
- And its second Vision Fund remains without outside investors.
Go deeper: