Jeffrey Housenbold to depart from SoftBank

Jeffrey Housenbold. Photo: Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW

SoftBank managing partner Jeffrey Housenbold announced internally on Friday afternoon he will be leaving in July, the company confirmed to Axios.

Why it matters: Housenbold, who joined roughly four years ago, is one of the leaders of SoftBank's ambitious Vision Fund, leading investments in 17 companies. He is currently on the boards of companies like DoorDash, Compass, Katerra, Rappi and Memphis Meats.

  • SoftBank's $600 million stake in DoorDash has grown in value to $13.3 billion, while its $450 million investment in OpenDoor (whose board Housenbold left last month) is now worth $2.1 billion, according to a source familiar with the firm's financials.

From Rajeev Misra, CEO of SoftBank Investment Advisers/Vision Funds:

Jeff has been an exceptional investor, a trusted advisor to our companies, a strategic thought leader, and a champion of diversity and inclusion. I’d like to thank him for his many significant contributions, and I wish him all the best on his next endeavor. 

Editor's note: The story has been updated with additional information.

Axios
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

NRA declares bankruptcy, says it will reincorporate in Texas

Wayne LaPierre of the National Rifle Association (NRA) speaks during CPAC in 2016. Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

The National Rifle Association said Friday it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and will seek to reincorporate in Texas, calling New York, where it is currently registered, a "toxic political environment."

The big picture: The move comes just months after New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a lawsuit to dissolve the NRA, alleging the group committed fraud by diverting roughly $64 million in charitable donations over three years to support reckless spending by its executives.

Hans Nichols, author of Sneak Peek
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: "We will manage the hell out of" vaccine distribution

Joe Biden. Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

President-elect Joe Biden promised to invoke the Defense Production Act to increase vaccine manufacturing, as he outlined a five-point plan to administer 100 million COVID-19 vaccinations in the first months of his presidency.

Why it matters: With the Center for Disease Control and Prevention warning of a more contagious variant of the coronavirus, Biden is trying to establish how he’ll approach the pandemic differently than President Trump.

Ursula Perano
3 hours ago - Politics & Policy

A new Washington

Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Image

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said Friday that the city should expect a "new normal" for security — even after President-elect Biden's inauguration.

The state of play: Inaugurations are usually a point of celebration in D.C., but over 20,000 troops are now patrolling Washington streets in an unprecedented preparation for Biden's swearing-in on Jan. 20.

