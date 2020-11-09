Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

SoftBank signals turnaround, reports third-quarter profit

Photo Illustration: Eniola Odetunde. Photo via Yoshikazu Tsuno/Getty Images

Japan's SoftBank Group on Monday reported $6.1 billion in third-quarter profit, with chairman Masayoshi Son telling analysts that "regardless of interest rates or regardless of who the president is, we want to continue to invest in the American market, and also in China."

Why it matters: This was a strong rebound for SoftBank, which had been bleeding red ink.

More from the analyst call:

  • Despite reports that SoftBank was the Nasdaq "whale," Son dismissed the characterization and pointed out that the call options represented only 1% of the company's holdings.
  • It had bought about $4 billion in options, and still holds about $16.8 billion in tech stocks like Amazon, Google, Facebook and Zoom.
  • SoftBank Vision Fund reported investments in 83 companies, which cost $75 billion, were worth $76.4 billion at the end of September.
  • The second, smaller fund (which does not have outside limited partners) has cost $2.6 billion and a current fair value of $7.6 billion, in part thanks to KE Holding's IPO in August.

The bottom line: Son continued to make the case to investors on Monday that SoftBank has transitioned to being an investment company, even shooting down the prospect of making acquisitions

  • "99% I would say I don't have any intention to acquire 100% of a company right now," he said.

Axios
Updated 13 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Biden unveils coronavirus task force — Cuomo on Biden win: "The political pressure of denying COVID is gone"
  2. Health: Pfizer says its vaccine is more than 90% effective.
  3. States: 23 states set single-day coronavirus case records last week.
  4. Cities: Defense Department sends medical teams to El Paso as COVID-19 cases surge.
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Health

Pfizer says its coronavirus vaccine is more than 90% effective

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

Pharmaceutical giant Pfizer announced Monday that its coronavirus vaccine trial was effective in preventing COVID-19 infections in 90% of previously uninfected people and did not produce any serious safety concerns.

Why it matters: Should the results bear out, it would potentially a huge breakthrough in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

How the coronavirus pandemic helped fuel 2020's golf boom

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With the Masters' first-ever November start just three days away, it's a great time to look back on 2020's golf boom.

Why it matters: Golf was a physical and mental safe haven for millions of Americans with cabin fever this year, and even moderate retention of the sport's newcomers could help buoy an entire industry for years to come.

