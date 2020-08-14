SoftBank posts $12 billion in quarterly profits

SoftBank and its Vision Fund made a comeback this past quarter. But chairman and CEO Masayoshi Son has already moved on to a new project: a $550 million vehicle for investing in blue-chip public tech stocks like Facebook, Amazon and Apple.

Why it matters: This is part of Son’s ongoing plan to transform SoftBank Group into an investment company.

“By having cash on hand, we will be able to enhance our defense power,” Son said during Tuesday’s earnings presentation.

To make the point further, SoftBank Group will no longer report operating profit, a metric Son says isn’t as relevant for an investing business. (Though some reporters seemed unconvinced during Tuesday’s presentation.)

By the numbers: SoftBank Group posted a $12 billion net profit for quarter ending in June.

SoftBank is also 95% through its asset monetization program (¥4.3 trillion out of ¥4.5 trillion, or $40.4 billion out of $42.3 billion), which it thought would take a year.

Other updates from SoftBank’s latest earnings report: