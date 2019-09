SoFi Stadium at Hollywood Park, the future home of the Rams and Chargers, will cost roughly $5 billion to build, making it the priciest NFL venue by a mile, per the Wall Street Journal.

The big picture: Hollywood Park will also feature residences, hotels, retail spaces, public parks, a concert venue and office space. Add it all up and the complex could cost $10 billion, making it one of the largest privately financed projects in the country.