Social distancing on display in the animal kingdom

American crows are sometimes attracted to the bodies of dead crows, which rather dings their reputation as Earth's smartest birds. Photo: Kaeli Swift

Some animal species respond to the emergence of new diseases by social distancing from other members of their species.

The big picture: Social distancing remains the most direct way to reduce the spread of disease, as we've discovered with COVID-19. The behavior may be so basic to survival that some animals do it instinctually — a model skeptical human beings might want to follow.

What's new: In a study published this week in Proceedings of the Royal Academy B, researchers reviewed studies from across the animal kingdom — including ones involving human beings — to see how members of a species behaved toward each other in the face of novel diseases.

  • Caribbean spiny lobsters were more likely to den alone in the presence of another lobster infected by the Panulirus argus virus 1.
  • On the other hand, grey wolves showed no evidence of isolating themselves to protect against infections of sarcoptic mange, in part because the harm of the disease was outweighed by the long-term survival benefits of remaining with the pack.

Be smart: Whether or not animals socially distanced appears to come down to balancing the risk posed by the pathogen with the clear negative effects of isolation.

  • That goes for human beings as well, whose responses "vary with the actual or perceived vulnerability to disease," the researchers write.

The bottom line: With a new disease like COVID-19, it's difficult for even the smartest animals in the world — us, at least currently — to properly gauge their vulnerability, and therefore decide whether or not to socially distance.

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Postal slowdown threatens election breakdown

In 24 hours, signs of a pre-election postal slowdown have moved from the shadows to the spotlight, with evidence emerging all over the country that this isn't a just a potential threat, but is happening before our eyes.

Why it matters: If you're the Trump administration, and you're in charge of the federal government, remember that a Pew poll published in April found the Postal Service was viewed favorably by 91% of Americans.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 21,280,608 — Total deaths: 767,422— Total recoveries: 13,290,879Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 5,335,398 — Total deaths: 168,903 — Total recoveries: 1,796,326 — Total tests: 65,676,624Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus-connected heart ailment that could lead to sudden death in athletes — Patients grow more open with their health data during pandemic.
  4. States: New York to reopen gyms, bowling alleys, museums.
  5. Podcasts: The rise of learning podsSpecial ed under pressure — Not enough laptops — The loss of learning.
USPS pushes election officials to pay more for mail ballots

Protesters gather in Kalorama Park in D.C. today before demonstrating outside the condo of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. Photo: Cheriss May/Reuters

The Postal Service has urged state election officials to pay first class for mail ballots, which Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer says could nearly triple the cost.

Why it matters: Senate Democrats claim that "it has been the practice of USPS to treat all election mail as First Class mail regardless of the paid class of service."

