In photos: Massive snowstorm slams Northeast

At least three people have died as a monster snowstorm that's left over 60 million people under winter weather alerts pummels the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.

The big picture: The National Weather Service warned the storm would cause "major" travel disruption and power outages as it dumped heavy snow across the Northeast. There were some 200 crashes in Virginia Wednesday, leaving one man dead, the New York Times notes. Pennsylvania State Police reported later that two people had died in a multi-vehicle crash on a road in Clinton County.

A snowstorm develops at the U.S. Capitol Dec. 16 — part of the storm system known as "Winter Storm Gail." The NWS issued alerts for Thursday across an area stretching nearly 1000 miles, from northern Georgia to New England. Photo: Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images

A street in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. The storm is set to dump 2 inches of snow per hour, totaling "in excess of 12 inches" from central Pennsylvania to southern New York and southern New England by Thursday morning, the NWS said. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

A snowplow at Cliffside Park, New Jersey, on Dec. 16. The snow has caused chaos on the roads and forced hundreds of flights and rail services to be canceled or suspended, the New York Times reports. Photo: Islam Dogru/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A worker removes snow from the stands before a game between the New England Patriots and the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro, Massachusetts, Dec. 16. Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

A street in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.