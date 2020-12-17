In photos: Massive snowstorm slams Northeast

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
The scene in New York City's Times Square Dec. 16. The NWS warns storm totals "may approach two feet across the Pocohontas of Eastern Pennsylvania and Catskills of southern New York." Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images
At least three people have died as a monster snowstorm that's left over 60 million people under winter weather alerts pummels the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast.
The big picture: The National Weather Service warned the storm would cause "major" travel disruption and power outages as it dumped heavy snow across the Northeast. There were some 200 crashes in Virginia Wednesday, leaving one man dead, the New York Times notes. Pennsylvania State Police reported later that two people had died in a multi-vehicle crash on a road in Clinton County.
Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.