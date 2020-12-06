"Saturday Night Live" returned after a monthlong break to parody in the cold open the Michigan state legislature hearings on the Trump campaign's unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud.

Details: Kate McKinnon's Rudy Giuliani promised to introduce "highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals" as witnesses. Enter Cecily Strong as Melissa Carone, an IT contractor for Dominion Voting Systems and supporter of President Trump, who was likened to an "SNL" character following her derided testimony Wednesday.

"I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote," says Strong's Carone in a slurred speech. "I'm not lying. I signed an After David."

Actor Jason Bateman was hosting the show and Morgan Wallen was the musical guest.

Of note: Republican leaders in Michigan have said they "have not yet been aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election" in the state after meeting with President Trump at the White House.