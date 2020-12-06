Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
A screenshot from the latest "SNL" cold open. Photo: NBC
"Saturday Night Live" returned after a monthlong break to parody in the cold open the Michigan state legislature hearings on the Trump campaign's unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud.
Details: Kate McKinnon's Rudy Giuliani promised to introduce "highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals" as witnesses. Enter Cecily Strong as Melissa Carone, an IT contractor for Dominion Voting Systems and supporter of President Trump, who was likened to an "SNL" character following her derided testimony Wednesday.
- "I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote," says Strong's Carone in a slurred speech. "I'm not lying. I signed an After David."
- Actor Jason Bateman was hosting the show and Morgan Wallen was the musical guest.
Of note: Republican leaders in Michigan have said they "have not yet been aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election" in the state after meeting with President Trump at the White House.