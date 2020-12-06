Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

"SNL" skewers Michigan state election fraud hearing in cold open

A screenshot from the latest "SNL" cold open. Photo: NBC

"Saturday Night Live" returned after a monthlong break to parody in the cold open the Michigan state legislature hearings on the Trump campaign's unfounded claims of 2020 election fraud.

Details: Kate McKinnon's Rudy Giuliani promised to introduce "highly intelligent, barely intoxicated individuals" as witnesses. Enter Cecily Strong as Melissa Carone, an IT contractor for Dominion Voting Systems and supporter of President Trump, who was likened to an "SNL" character following her derided testimony Wednesday.

  • "I personally saw hundreds if not thousands of dead people vote," says Strong's Carone in a slurred speech. "I'm not lying. I signed an After David."
  • Actor Jason Bateman was hosting the show and Morgan Wallen was the musical guest.

Of note: Republican leaders in Michigan have said they "have not yet been aware of any information that would change the outcome of the election" in the state after meeting with President Trump at the White House.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
3 hours ago - World

Microwave energy likely behind illnesses of American diplomats in Cuba and China

Personnel at the U.S. Embassy in Cuba in Havana in 2017, after the State Department announced plans to halve the embassy's staff following mysterious health problems affecting over 20 people associated with the U.S. embassy. Photo: Sven Creutzmann/Mambo photo/Getty Images

A radiofrequency energy of radiation that includes microwaves likely caused American diplomats in China and Cuba to fall ill with neurological symptoms over the past four years, a report published Saturday finds.

Why it matters: The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine's report doesn't attribute blame for the suspected attacks, but it notes there "was significant research in Russia/USSR into the effects of pulsed, rather than continuous wave [radiofrequency] exposures" and military personnel in "Eurasian communist countries" were exposed to non-thermal radiation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Georgia governor declines Trump's request to help overturn election result

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp. Photo: Elijah Nouvelage/Getty Images

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp pushed back on Saturday after President Trump pressed him to help overturn the state's election results.

Driving the news: Trump asked the Republican governor over the phone Saturday to call a special legislative session aimed at overturning the presidential election results in Georgia, per the Washington Post. Kemp refused.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: A safe, sane survival guide.
  2. Politics: Fauci says he accepted Biden's offer to be chief medical adviser "on the spot" — The recovery needs rocket fuel.
  3. States: Southern California, San Joaquin Valley face new stay-at-home order New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care.
  4. Vaccine: Americans increasingly say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19 — What vaccine trials still need to do.
  5. World: Russia begins distributing its coronavirus vaccine in Moscow UN warns "2021 is literally going to be catastrophic"
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow

Get Axios AM in your inbox

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!