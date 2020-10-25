Presidential debate mute button gets starring role in "SNL" cold open

"Saturday Night Live" sent up Friday's presidential debate with plenty of microphone mute button jokes, as Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey returned to duel as President Trump and Joe Biden in the latest cold open.

The big picture: Maya Rudolph as NBC's Kristen Welker quipped, "Tonight, we have a mute button, because it was that or tranquilizer darts and the President has a very high tolerance for those after his COVD treatment." Singer Adele was hosting "SNL," while H.E.R. was the show's musical guest.