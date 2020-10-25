Updated 7 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Presidential debate mute button gets starring role in "SNL" cold open

An image of Alec Baldwin as President Trump and Jim Carrey as Joe Biden on "SNL" skewering the first debate. Photo: Will Heath/NBC

"Saturday Night Live" sent up Friday's presidential debate with plenty of microphone mute button jokes, as Alec Baldwin and Jim Carrey returned to duel as President Trump and Joe Biden in the latest cold open.

The big picture: Maya Rudolph as NBC's Kristen Welker quipped, "Tonight, we have a mute button, because it was that or tranquilizer darts and the President has a very high tolerance for those after his COVD treatment." Singer Adele was hosting "SNL," while H.E.R. was the show's musical guest.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for coronavirus — COVID-19 looms over White House Halloween celebrations
  2. Health: Fauci says maybe we should mandate masks if people don't wear them — America was sick well before it ever got COVID-19
  3. World: Polish President Andrzej Duda tests positive for COVID-19.
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pence chief of staff Marc Short tests positive for coronavirus

Marc Short with Katie Miller, Vice President Pence's communications director, in March. Photo: Doug Mills/The New York Times via Reuters

Marc Short, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff, tested positive for the coronavirus Saturday and is quarantining, according to a White House statement.

Why it matters: Short is Pence's closest aide, and was one of the most powerful forces on the White House coronavirus task force.

4 hours ago - World

Opposition leader Leopoldo López flees Venezuela

Venezuelan opposition politician Leopoldo López outside the Spanish embassy in Caracas, in 2019. Photo: Juan Barreto/AFP via Getty Images

Leopoldo López, a former political prisoner and prominent Venezuelan opposition leader, has left the country, his Popular Will party confirmed in a statement Saturday.

Why it matters: He's been an influential force in the push to oust President Nicolás Maduro's regime and a mentor to opposition leader Juan Guaidó. He'd been in the Spanish ambassador's Caracas residence since escaping house arrest in April 2019 following a failed military uprising.

