Snapchat pushes poll worker signups

Snapchat is rolling out new products and partnerships to drive poll worker sign-ups, sources tell Axios. The rollout is occurring in conjunction with National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

What's happening: Snapchat is adding several new features to get its users, the vast majority of which are under 30, to boost the effort.

Snapchat is partnering with Power the Polls to recruit young poll workers and volunteers to staff in-person voting locations on Election Day for voters across the country. The effort comes amid poll worker shortages due to older people who typically do the job staying home because of COVID-19. The campaign will include partnered Snapchat lenses from Power the Polls that will be available for users to add to their Snaps beginning Wednesday, as well as a Snapchat advertising campaign focused on voter education and awareness to drive poll worker sign ups. There will also be an in-app feature where Snapchat users can highlight themselves as an “unsung civic hero” in a mock interview with Snap's Peter Hamby, the host of the Snapchat original series, Good Luck America.

