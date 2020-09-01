36 mins ago - Economy & Business

Snapchat pushes poll worker signups

Snapchat is rolling out new products and partnerships to drive poll worker sign-ups, sources tell Axios. The rollout is occurring in conjunction with National Poll Worker Recruitment Day.

What's happening: Snapchat is adding several new features to get its users, the vast majority of which are under 30, to boost the effort.

  1. Snapchat is partnering with Power the Polls to recruit young poll workers and volunteers to staff in-person voting locations on Election Day for voters across the country. The effort comes amid poll worker shortages due to older people who typically do the job staying home because of COVID-19.
  2. The campaign will include partnered Snapchat lenses from Power the Polls that will be available for users to add to their Snaps beginning Wednesday, as well as a Snapchat advertising campaign focused on voter education and awareness to drive poll worker sign ups.
  3. There will also be an in-app feature where Snapchat users can highlight themselves as an “unsung civic hero” in a mock interview with Snap's Peter Hamby, the host of the Snapchat original series, Good Luck America.

3 hours ago - Sports

The fleeting facade of amateurism in college sports

If football and men's basketball players at Power 5 colleges were paid under collective bargaining agreements like their professional peers in the NFL and NBA, they would earn annual salaries of $360,000 and $500,000, respectively.

Driving the news: That's according to a new study released by the National Bureau of Economic Research, which also estimates that high-profile athletes like quarterbacks ($2.4 million per year on average) and every starting player on a basketball team (between $800,000 and $1.2 million per year) would earn significantly more.

4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Scoop: Zuckerberg, Chan invest $300 million in election infrastructure

Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are putting up $300 million to promote "safe and reliable voting in states and localities" amid the pandemic, the Center for Tech and Civic Life and Center for Election Innovation & Research will announce Tuesday.

What they're saying: "The more I've focused on this election, the more important I've felt it is both to make sure local counties and states have the resources they need to handle these unprecedented conditions, and that people are aware that the infrastructure is in place to make every vote count so they can accept the result of the election as legitimate," Zuckerberg told Axios.

5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Exclusive: Dem group warns of apparent Trump Election Day landslide

A top Democratic data and analytics firm told "Axios on HBO" it's highly likely that President Trump will appear to have won — potentially in a landslide — on election night, even if he ultimately loses when all the votes are counted. 

Why this matters: Way more Democrats will vote by mail than Republicans, due to fears of the coronavirus, and it will take days if not weeks to tally these. This means Trump, thanks to Republicans doing almost all of their voting in person, could hold big electoral college and popular vote leads on election night.

