Snapchat now has over 600 million monthly active users (MAUs) and more than 330 million daily active users (DAUs) globally, executives revealed in a presentation Thursday.

Why it matters: Snapchat now has over 100 million more DAUs than Twitter, which reported 229 million DAUs Thursday morning.

Details: At its annual "Snap Partner Summit," the company revealed a slew of new products and statistics, and laid out its product roadmap for the year ahead.

It debuted a new flying camera called Pixy, a pocket-sized drone that operates on its own without cameras. Everything it shoots is downloaded into a user's Snapchat library of content called "Memories."

It introduced Lens Cloud, a new service for augmented reality lenses that lets developers build and store Snapchat "lenses," or filters via an Internet cloud database for free.

It revealed a new partnership with Live Nation t0 create custom, immersive big concerts like Lollapalooza in Chicago and Wireless Festival in London in augmented reality only available on Snapchat.

It revealed new developments in AR that make it easier for brands to have customers try on their products using augmented reality on Snapchat.

It debuted a new "Dual Camera" feature that makes it possible for users to capture pictures and videos via the front and back cameras on their phones, and it showcased and new editing tools for creators looking to make content on Snapchat.

By the numbers: The company says it now works with over a half a million partners, creators, and developers on products and services.

Snapchat users have shared content from its partners apps, like tweets and songs on Spotify, six billion times on Snapchat in the past year, according to the company.

Developers have created over 2.5 million Lenses that have been viewed over 5 trillion times.

1 fun thing: Snapchat acquired Bitmoji, an app that makes custom cartoon avatars for mobile phone users, in 2016. On Thursday, the company revealed that more than 1 billion Bitmoji avatars have been created globally.