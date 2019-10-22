Snapchat adds 7 million daily active users

Details: The company's user base grew for the third straight quarter to 210 million daily active users. This is a big comeback from 2018, when the company's user growth stalled for a period of time.

By the numbers, via CNBC:

$0.04 vs. $0.05 forecast by Refinitiv Revenue: $446 million vs. $435.1 million forecast by Refinitiv

210 million vs. 207 million forecast by FactSet Average revenue per user: $2.12 vs. $2.10 forecast by FactSet

Between the lines: Investors were bullish ahead of earnings. The company's stock jumped about 8% Monday ahead of earnings off of a few bullish forecasts from Wall Street. Snapchat's stock has been up 150% over the past year.