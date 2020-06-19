2 hours ago - Technology

Snap withdraws controversial Juneteenth "break the chains" filter

After wide criticism, Snapchat apologized and withdrew a filter it offered users to commemorate Juneteenth by inviting users to "smile and break the chains."

The big picture: Users' complaints that they found Snap's feature offensive landed at a moment when the U.S. is reexamining racism in every corner of society, after the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police sparked nationwide protest.

Context: The Juneteenth holiday on June 19 commemorates the end of slavery in the U.S.

  • This year it has been in the spotlight after President Trump scheduled a big rally that day, only to reschedule for June 20 in response to protests.

What they're saying: "We deeply apologize to the members of the Snapchat community who found this Lens offensive," a Snap spokesperson said in a statement. "A diverse group of Snap team members were involved in developing the concept, but a version of the Lens that went live for Snapchatters this morning had not been approved through our review process. We are investigating why this mistake occurred so that we can avoid it in the future."

Flashback: It's not the first time Snapchat has released racially insensitive filters. The company was widely criticized for a Bob Marley filter released on "4/20" that many said amounted to digital blackface.

Go deeper

Axios
10 mins ago - Podcasts

Racial quotas in Corporate America

Many companies are celebrating Juneteenth on Friday, but only four Fortune 500 companies have black CEOs, and it doesn’t get much better elsewhere in the C-suite.

Axios Re:Cap, our new afternoon podcast, digs in with Rebecca Greenfield, who wrote the latest cover story for Bloomberg Businessweek about racial quotas as a means of ending the white monopoly on corporate power.

Axios
Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 8,550,458 — Total deaths: 456,994 — Total recoveries — 4,203,698Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3 p.m. ET: 2,206,333 — Total deaths: 118,798 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Business: Apple will again close 11 stores in states with increasing coronavirus cases.
  4. Transportation: The subway is getting a bad rap during the coronavirus pandemic.
  5. Entertainment: AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters.
  6. 🛳 Travel: Major cruise lines to suspend trips from U.S. ports until Sept. 15.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel AllassanSara Fischer
2 hours ago - Health

AMC reverses policy, will require face masks in its movie theaters

Photo: VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images

AMC said Friday that the chain would require face masks for moviegoers when its theaters reopen — a quick reversal after its original policy of optional use garnered intense backlash.

Why it matters: In an attempt to create one blanket policy that would appease moviegoers around the country, it exposed itself to criticism for not taking safety precautions seriously enough.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow