Details: The description of the new Threads app by Facebook draws an uncanny resemblance to Snapchat.

Facebook calls it a "camera-first messaging app that helps you stay connected to your close friends." This is nearly identical to how Snapchat describes its main app and core functionality.

The big picture: Social media and messaging communication is becoming more private, group-oriented and ephemeral as privacy concerns mount.

Facebook said earlier this year it would pivot its business toward being more privacy-centric as a result of these trends.

Be smart: It's notable that Facebook chose to launch the app amid multiple U.S. antitrust probes into how it may be using its dominance to cripple competitors.

Just last week, the Wall Street Journal reported that Snapchat's legal team has been documenting Facebook's anti-competitive tactics for years in a file dubbed "Project Voldemort."

Our thought bubble: The move suggests that Facebook isn't too worried about whether or how launching rival apps and features could be an antitrust problem for now.

