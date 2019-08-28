Global demand for high-end smartphones is declining
Smartphone sales continued their decline in the second quarter, dropping 1.7% from a year earlier, with demand for high-end phones dropping the most.
Why it matters: The data, from Gartner, suggests a tough environment as Apple, Google and Samsung all are set to introduce new high-end phones to the market. Samsung just launched its Galaxy Note 4, with Google set to introduce the Pixel 4 and Apple expected to debut a new crop of iPhones in the coming weeks.
A total of 368 million smartphones were sold in the second quarter, down from 374 million, Gartner said. Demand for mid-range and low-end devices was stronger as device makers added more features once found only in premium models.
Samsung and Huawei gained share in the second quarter, while Apple lost share from a year ago.
"To try to boost smartphone replacements, we've seen manufacturers bringing premium features such as multilens front/back cameras, bezel-less displays and large batteries from their flagship smartphones into lower-priced models."