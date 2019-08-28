Global demand for high-end smartphones is declining



Smartphone sales continued their decline in the second quarter, dropping 1.7% from a year earlier, with demand for high-end phones dropping the most.

Reproduced from Gartner; Chart: Axios Visuals

Why it matters: The data, from Gartner, suggests a tough environment as Apple, Google and Samsung all are set to introduce new high-end phones to the market. Samsung just launched its Galaxy Note 4, with Google set to introduce the Pixel 4 and Apple expected to debut a new crop of iPhones in the coming weeks.