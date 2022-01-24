Sign up for our daily briefing
Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios
Almost every small business owner in a Goldman Sachs survey is having trouble hiring — and two-thirds think the federal government has done too little to ease their hiring, supply-chain and inflation worries.
Why it matters: The Goldman Sachs research gives a vivid window into the continuing headwinds and hardship for entrepreneurs.
The survey included 1,466 participants in the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses program, representing 47 states. 58% were women.
- By far, finding and retaining employees was seen as the biggest problem facing small business, with supply chain issues and inflation far behind.
- Nevertheless, 73% of small business owners said they’re optimistic about the financial trajectory of their businesses this year.
Joe Wall, national director of Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses Voices, told Axios: "This new data clearly shows that the economic headwinds created by the pandemic are stronger than ever — and keep hitting Main Street hardest."
- "Congress needs to seriously consider additional policies and programs, like reauthorizing the COVID EIDL [Economic Injury Disaster Loan] program, to aid in the recovery of small businesses."
Other key findings: 71% said the rise in COVID cases due to Omicron has hurt revenue.
- 37% say their businesses had to close temporarily or scale back due to the recent COVID surge.
These small businesses see tough times continuing:
- Just 29% think things in the U.S. are moving in the right direction.
- 24% describe the state of the American economy as excellent or good.
