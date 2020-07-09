2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Digital tools and delivery help small businesses adapt during COVID-19

Photo: Axios Events.

A shift towards digital operations and delivery can help small businesses stay afloat during the coronavirus pandemic, Cupcakin' Bake Shop owner Lila Owens at an Axios virtual event on Thursday.

What she's saying: Owens said she faced a decline in walk-in sales at her Berkeley, California, store and an onslaught of pre-paid order cancellations at the start of the pandemic. "People wanted refunds. So, not only did we have a decrease in the money coming in, but the money we had already collected we had to return."

  • Moving towards online operation and delivery options held her crumbling cupcake business together.
  • "We instantly implemented a same-day delivery service, which we had never done in the history of our business ... we used Instagram and Facebook as a tool for that ... we got a huge response," she said.

Watch: Small business recovery amid the pandemic

Axios hosted a conversation on how small businesses have pivoted during the coronavirus outbreak, featuring California's Lieutenant Governor Eleni Kounalakis, Stockton, Calif. Mayor Michael Tubbs and Cupcakin' Bake Shop Founder Lila Owens.

We unpacked how businesses have adapted to a changing world, spotlighting minority-owned businesses and those who have shifted brick-and-mortar operations to online platforms.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 12,123,257 — Total deaths: 551,384 — Total recoveries — 6,650,507Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,084,690 — Total deaths: 132,803 — Total recoveries: 953,420 — Total tested: 37,431,666Map.
  3. Public health: Cases rise in 33 statesFlorida reports highest single-day coronavirus death toll since pandemic began.
  4. Science: World Health Organization acknowledges airborne transmission of coronavirus.
  5. Travel: Young adults are most likely to have moved due to coronavirus.
Judge asks full appeals court to review panel's dismissal of Flynn case

Photo: Alex Wroblewski/Getty Images

D.C. District Judge Emmet Sullivan on Thursday petitioned for the full D.C. Court of Appeals to rehear a three-judge panel's decision to order the dismissal of the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Why it matters: The panel's 2-1 decision could be overturned by the full 11-judge appeals court if it decides to take up the en banc review.

